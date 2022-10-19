Tsipras: Government Choosing to Make Some Rich While Most Can’t Stay Afloat

Politics

Alexis Tsipras at a meeting with the Hellenic Federation of Bakers on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras accused the government of making a political choice for some to earn riches while the vast majority of Greek society was unable to stay afloat, at a meeting on Wednesday with the Hellenic Federation of Bakers.

In a statement after the meeting, Tsipras said that “the tremendous increases in electricity rates have created conditions of devastation for small and medium sized enterprises and especially for the bakers’ sector”.

Tsipras said that tens to hundreds of bakeries were being shuttered throughout the country and jobs were lost because the increases for a small bakery were the equivalent of two or three salaries.”

The main opposition leader underlined that “another support policy for SMEs is needed and fairness is needed everywhere”.