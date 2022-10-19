x

October 19, 2022

Tsipras: Government Choosing to Make Some Rich While Most Can’t Stay Afloat

October 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΑΛ. ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΟΜΟΣΠΟΝΔΙΑ ΑΡΤΟΠΟΙΩΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Alexis Tsipras at a meeting with the Hellenic Federation of Bakers on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras accused the government of making a political choice for some to earn riches while the vast majority of Greek society was unable to stay afloat, at a meeting on Wednesday with the Hellenic Federation of Bakers.

In a statement after the meeting, Tsipras said that “the tremendous increases in electricity rates have created conditions of devastation for small and medium sized enterprises and especially for the bakers’ sector”.

Tsipras said that tens to hundreds of bakeries were being shuttered throughout the country and jobs were lost because the increases for a small bakery were the equivalent of two or three salaries.”

The main opposition leader underlined that “another support policy for SMEs is needed and fairness is needed everywhere”.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PM Mitsotakis: The Safety of All of Us Is Our First Priority (Video)

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

