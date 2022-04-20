x

April 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

You’re reading 2 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

To the Ukrainians, with Admiration and Gratitude

April 20, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos
A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during a fighting in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

The war in Ukraine evokes many feelings, the predominant ones being horror and fear. Above all, however, what prevails are feelings of admiration and gratitude for the people and leadership of Ukraine.

Admiration, because these people – contrary to the predictions of “experts” – did not succumb. They did not just bow down to the invaders. Men and women fought bravely and accomplished a miracle: they did not allow the Russians to simply ‘walk’ onto their land, and cross from one end of their country to the other. They did not allow Putin’s army to occupy their capital.

Yes, they have suffered enormous losses in human lives and property. But they also retaliated, inflicting on the Russian as many losses as they could.

The same goes for their leadership. Their President was not highly esteemed before the war. His resume was weak. He had studied law, but made a career and became known as a comedian. So he was not well-prepared to take on the role of wartime leader.

However, he made a decision that, no matter what happens, will rank him among the great patriots: He did not run away. He did not rush to save his skin. (Do you remember how quickly the last prime minister disappeared from Afghanistan before the Taliban took over?)

Zelenskyy stayed, and remains, in his homeland. He inspires his compatriots. He tirelessly and effectively conveys the news of the misfortune that befell them to anyone willing to hear it around the world.

He does his duty.

But I also feel gratitude, because today Ukrainians are sacrificing for the sake of us all.

Because the Ukrainians are proving in practice that there are certain things in life that are worth dying for. Like the homeland – the dignity, history, religion, principles, and values of a people. That is, what many in the West for decades now considered negligible, outdated. But they are wrong – those things are eternal.

There, in Ukraine, you will find where Thermopylae has gone.

Putin will eventually “achieve,” what he called his “noble aims” this week. Whatever
‘success’ looks like to him.

However, he inadvertently awakened the old principles, those psychic forces deep within man that connect him with his past, that turn one’s will to steel and cause one to re-evaluate what he considers sacred in life.

Yes, the world has changed since February 24. How much has changed will only be fully realized after years. Yes, there was a lot of damage and it is certain that there will be even more.

But the men and women of Ukraine, however, have restored the connecting links that bind them with their ancestors.

They proved, as in the past, like the Greeks and all those who fought for Freedom, that when the time comes, they know how to sacrifice themselves for the greater good. In order not to lose what man has won with so many sacrifices over the centuries, beginning with Freedom.

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
The challenge of Palm Sunday and Holy Week  

In ancient times generals and kings celebrated their victories with triumphal processions.

Columnists
Digging Those Good Vibrations, High Desert Style
Columnists
Tavli Talk

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Authentic Marathon Swim Best Greek Swimming Event Returns to North Evia July 1-3

ATHENS – The Authentic Marathon Swim is reborn and returns for the 3rd consecutive year July 1-3 at Artemision.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings