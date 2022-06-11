x

June 11, 2022

The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook Includes Greek Recipe

June 11, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook by Ashley Craft. (Photo: Courtesy of Adams Media, a Simon and Schuster imprint)

As summer vacation season is near, many have likely planned trips to far off places or closer to home such as visits to the popular Disney Parks, including EPCOT with its many international pavilions. For those Disney fans who can’t make it to the parks this year, The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook by Ashley Craft brings EPCOT’s beloved global fare right to your kitchen in the latest installment of the bestselling Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook series.

The cookbook, available June 14, includes a recipe for Melomakarona among its diverse recipes. The Greek cookies are, of course, a staple at Christmas-time with the warm spices and orange flavor, but can be enjoyed any time of the year. The recipe is easy to follow and in hardly any time at all, you can bake up a batch and enjoy them with family and friends.

School Bread from Norway, Honey Chocolate Baklava from Morocco, and Tangerine Kakigōri from Japan, are also among the 100 recipes for delicious snacks, meals, and drinks in The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook. From each of the EPCOT Pavilions and festivals, you’ll learn how to make: Jumbo Pretzels from Sommerfest in the Germany Pavilion, Fish and Chips from Yorkshire County Fish Shop in the United Kingdom Pavilion, Avocado Margaritas from La Cava del Tequila in the Mexico Pavilion, Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches from L’Artisan des Glaces in the France Pavilion, and much more.

The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook is perfect for everyone from EPCOT experts who miss those flavors in between trips to Disney fans who have never visited the parks but still want to enjoy the classic worldly flavors. The EPCOT-inspired recipes offer readers and home cooks a taste of food and drink from around the world even when at home on a staycation.

As a child who grew up in Anaheim, California, Ashley Craft could recite the Star Tours ride by heart, navigate the Park without a map, and fell asleep to the sound of Disneyland fireworks each night in her bedroom. After two internships at Walt Disney World and many, many more visits to the Disney Parks, Craft is now one of the leading experts of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Her popular blog, Ashley Crafted, is best known for featuring recipes inspired by Disney Park foods to help people recreate that Disney magic right in their own kitchens. Follow her on Instagram @TheUnofficialTasteTester.

Craft is also the author of The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook and The Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book. Other books in this fun and delicious series focus on popular film and television series including The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook, The Unofficial Game of Thrones Cookbook, The Unofficial Downton Abbey Cookbook, and The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook. The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook by Ashley Craft and the other books in the series are available online and in bookstores.

More information about The Unofficial cookbook series and The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook by Ashley Craft, specifically, is available online: https://bit.ly/3Q52JGz.

