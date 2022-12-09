x

December 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Science

The Science Behind the Cinnamon-Clove Christmassy Aromatic Tradition

December 9, 2022
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
cinnamon
Cinnamon. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/EFI SKAZA)

What is my favorite ‘Christmas spirit ingredient”?’ The cinnamon-clove aroma! It seems that my nose follows my spirit – or vice versa! One way or another, tradition is in my DNA and consciousness for sure!

From November 15 to December 15, the Christmas fasting period includes feast day of Aghia Varvara – Santa Barbara – as a milestone. On Sunday, December 4th people named Varvara, Barbora, Barbara celebrated their name day.

To get through the fast, our health and daily regimen required a breakfast full of protein and energy. The ‘Varvara’ is an easy recipe based on boiled wheat seeds, flour, and sugar. The ‘heart’ of Varvara, though, is the cinnamon-clove aroma. This aroma follows us in all Christmas celebrations. Melomakarona, isli, and other sweets are quite the same, flour, sugar, butter/oil, honey – and that aroma.

All the famous ‘wintery’ ready-to-use tea bags contain cinnamon and clove. Cloves have impressive pharmaceutical power. They have fiber, vitamins, and minerals. In 2 gr of cloves powder you can find 1 gr of fiber, 4% the daily requirement of vitamin K. and 3% of our vitamin C needs – as well as other antioxidants.

Cloves help us overcome chronic diseases, cancer, and bacterial infections. They also help with liver inflammation and general liver health. It seems that they also help maintain sugar level are good for people with osteoporosis. Stomach ulcers from stress or infection or genetic disorders seem to benefit also.

Cinnamon seems to work in the same way. It contains antioxidants like powerful polyphenols,  and it has anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antibacterial properties, also helping control sugar level. Plus, its enhances ‘good; cholesterol and reduces the ‘bad’ kind.

All these properties are ideal for a fasting period, helping your system stay healthy and in balance.

Hence, this is the science behind the tradition! Let the holidays begin!

 

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

 

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

 

RELATED

Science
Dugong, Coral, Abalone Face Extinction Threat, IUCN Says

Populations of a vulnerable species of marine mammal, numerous species of abalone and a type of Caribbean coral are now threatened with extinction, an international conservation organization said Friday.

Science
TSplus Has a Secure Remote Desktop Solution for HealthCare Industry
Science
New Abnormal: Climate Disaster Damage ‘Down’ to $268 Billion

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis: Today’s Bill Comes to Define a New Field in Which Everyone Should Move

ATHENS - At the end of August 2022, I announced a legislative initative for the upgrading and modernisation of the protection, the operation of the security agencies and the operation of the communications and after the change in National Intelligence Service's (EYP) leadership and the establishment of double check to the legal intrusions," stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing the parliament on Thursday during the debate on Justice Minstry's bill on the lifting of the communications confidentiality, cybersecurity and protection of the citizens' personal data.

What is my favorite ‘Christmas spirit ingredient”?’ The cinnamon-clove aroma! It seems that my nose follows my spirit – or vice versa! One way or another, tradition is in my DNA and consciousness for sure! From November 15 to December 15, the Christmas fasting period includes feast day of Aghia Varvara – Santa Barbara – as a milestone.

Populations of a vulnerable species of marine mammal, numerous species of abalone and a type of Caribbean coral are now threatened with extinction, an international conservation organization said Friday.

NUIQSUT, Alaska — Though the weather outside was frightful, schoolchildren in the northern Alaska Inupiac community of Nuiqsut were so delighted for a visit by Santa that they braved wind chills of 25 degrees below zero just to see him land on a snow-covered airstrip.

By late autumn, most northern regions of the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.