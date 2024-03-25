The Pan-Macedonian Studies Center Hosts Lecture by Dr. Dimitra Patronidou

General News

WHITESTONE, NY – The Pan-Macedonian Studies Center in Whitestone hosted an informative lecture by Dr. Dimitra Patronidou of the University of Macedonia about the role Macedonians played in the Greek Revolution of 1821.

The Center’s president, Michael Stratis, gave the welcoming remarks, noting the presence of Pan-Macedonian Association President Panos Politidis, past president of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York Cleanthis Meimaroglou, and Panayiota Pechlivanidou, Acting Coordinator for Educational Affairs, Department of Education at the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

Stratis then spoke about the historical figures from Macedonia who Dr. Patronidou would discuss in further detail in her lecture. He noted that in their discussions about the lecture, Dr. Patronidou said she would include the road to the revolution, something very interesting, as many people forget that the Macedonians played a great role not only in 1821 but even earlier. Stratis mentioned that someone had said to him 400 years of slavery is enough, but he responded that some lived through 500 years of slavery, as many regions of northern Greece were under the Ottoman yoke much longer, which shows how much people don’t know about history and the importance of lectures such as Dr. Patronidou’s to bring the history to light.

Stratis then presented an introduction on the historical figures from 1700-1821 with slides to give an idea of what they looked like, though likenesses were not available for every person mentioned. He mentioned Panos Meintanis, Zisis Karadimos, Panos Zidros, Georgios Papazolis, Nikotsaras (Nikos Tsaras), Anastasios Karatassos, Aggelis Gatsos, Giorgakis Olympios, Ioannis Farmakis, Emmanuel Pappas, Zaferiakis Theodosiou Logothetis, Christoforos Perraivos, Ioannis Papareskas, Panagiotis Naoum, Diamantis Nikolaou, Kallinikos Stamatiadis, Georgios Lassanis, Nikolaos Kasomoulis, Theodoros Ziakas, and Zisis Sotiriou.

Panayiota Pechlivanidou, Acting Coordinator for Educational Affairs, Department of Education at the Consulate General of Greece, who noted what a great honor it was for her to attend as she is from Grevena and it is very moving to be so far from your homeland and to see so many people organizing wonderful things at this special time and under difficult conditions. She thanked Pan-Macedonian President Politidis, the Pan-Macedonian Studies Center’s President Stratis, and Dr. Patronidou. “It is a joy to have such a remarkable educator here in America, and especially in New York… to share her knowledge with the children of America, of New York, and St. Demetrios in Astoria,” Pechlivanidou said.

She then spoke about the dual celebration of March 25th, the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary and the start of the Greek Revolution, quoting from a poem by Valaoritis, and noting that the Revolution was sparked by faith in God, the love of freedom, the faith that life is freedom. Pechlivanidou also quoted Rigas Feraios famous words, that it is better to live one hour free than forty years in slavery and prison, and pointed out that those who fought for freedom did so with faith and determination, making possible what had seemed impossible, and the dream became reality. She concluded with best wishes to the homeland and to everyone for Greek Independence Day.

Eleni Hatzis, the Center’s Secretary and President of the Association Draminon Agia Varvara, introduced Dr. Patronidou sharing her biography, education and experience, and noting they are both from Drama.

Dr. Patronidou then presented her lecture, highlighting the key historical figures and their contributions to the Greek Revolution from pre-1821 efforts, through the Greek War of Independence and into the Macedonian Struggle. She reflected on the fact that the Macedonians were involved in the fight for freedom much earlier than 1821 and continued fighting until much later. She pointed out that the bones are waiting for us, the historians, for their memorial, we must never forget, we must give them their memorial, so that we can all find our ethnic identity because if you do not find out who you are, you don’t have much of a future in front of you.

Dr. Patronidou noted that Macedonia is not known for large battles during the Greek War of Independence, apart from the Holocaust of Naoussa, due for the most part to its proximity to Constantinople, the capital of the Ottoman Empire at the time, so that troops could be sent in very quickly to put down a rebellion. The situation was much different in the region than it was in southern Greece where the most well-known battles for Greek Independence were fought. There were also many more Turks living in the region, she added, to further highlight how difficult it was for the Macedonians, how many more obstacles they had to overcome, and how much greater the cost was for them to fight for freedom.

Following her presentation, Dr. Patronidou answered questions from the audience, sharing even more of her insights into history.