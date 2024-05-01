Deputy FM Kotsiras: Bringing Young College Students and Researchers of the Diaspora Closer to Greece

Politics

ATHENS – A cooperation protocol for linking the Greek Academic Community with the Greek diaspora and supporting the internationalization of Greek higher education was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister George Kotsiras and the president of “Study in Greece” Christos Michalakelis at the Ministry on Holy Tuesday.

“Through the institutionalization of this bilateral cooperation, we seek on one hand the promotion abroad of Greek higher education institutions and their international curricula, and on the other the development of contacts between Greek and foreign universities for the design and implementation of joint programs and actions and the joint conduct of research,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

As Kotsiras said, “Through our cooperation with Study in Greece, we seek to strengthen the relations of Greek universities with the Greeks of the diaspora and to give the opportunity to Greeks abroad and foreign students and researchers to get to know Greek history, Greek culture, and modern Greece better.”

Michalakelis stressed that “the creation of a channel of communication and collaboration between the Greeks of the diaspora and the philhellenes throughout the world with Greek universities will contribute both to the international promotion of Greek higher education and to connecting the internationalization of our universities with the promotion of Greek language and culture.”