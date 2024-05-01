x

May 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Deputy FM Kotsiras: Bringing Young College Students and Researchers of the Diaspora Closer to Greece

April 30, 2024
By Athens News Agency
KOTSIRAS
(YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A cooperation protocol for linking the Greek Academic Community with the Greek diaspora and supporting the internationalization of Greek higher education was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister George Kotsiras and the president of “Study in Greece” Christos Michalakelis at the Ministry on Holy Tuesday.

“Through the institutionalization of this bilateral cooperation, we seek on one hand the promotion abroad of Greek higher education institutions and their international curricula, and on the other the development of contacts between Greek and foreign universities for the design and implementation of joint programs and actions and the joint conduct of research,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

As Kotsiras said, “Through our cooperation with Study in Greece, we seek to strengthen the relations of Greek universities with the Greeks of the diaspora and to give the opportunity to Greeks abroad and foreign students and researchers to get to know Greek history, Greek culture, and modern Greece better.”

Michalakelis stressed that “the creation of a channel of communication and collaboration between the Greeks of the diaspora and the philhellenes throughout the world with Greek universities will contribute both to the international promotion of Greek higher education and to connecting the internationalization of our universities with the promotion of Greek language and culture.”

 

RELATED

Politics
Kasselakis: PM Mitsotakis ‘Mistook People’s Confidence for Immunity’   

ATHENS - Four ruling New Democracy-related officials were sarcastically named as 'star performers' who should be expelled from the party by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to a social media post by SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Tuesday.

Society
Leniency Laws Blamed for Mati Deadly Fire Defendants Walking Away
Society
Russian Spies’ European Hideout: Inside Greece’s Villa Elena

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Nicole Kidman, Who ‘Makes Movies Better,’ Gets AFI Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Freeman spoke the words, but pretty much everyone who took the stage at the presentation of the AFI Life Achievement Award agreed: “ Nicole Kidman.

WASHINGTON — The U.S.

ATHENS - A cooperation protocol for linking the Greek Academic Community with the Greek diaspora and supporting the internationalization of Greek higher education was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister George Kotsiras and the president of "Study in Greece" Christos Michalakelis at the Ministry on Holy Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY - Galena, a 6-year-old house cat from Utah, likes hiding and playing with cardboard.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the almost 7-month-long war, just as cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.