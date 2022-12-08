x

December 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

The One Trump Ban That Might Actually Work

December 8, 2022
By William Cooper
Trump Legal Troubles
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

With 2022’s election night in the rearview mirror, the 2024 presidential election will soon dominate the headlines. Donald Trump is still popular among Republicans and has launched his campaign. Given Trump’s dangerous refusal to accept the 2020 presidential election results, it’s appropriate to consider all options for how to address his candidacy.

Many think Trump’s sprawling legal troubles will prevent him from retaking the presidency. But this is wishful thinking. The United States Constitution requires a unanimous jury verdict to convict someone of a serious crime. Given that so many Republicans steadfastly support the former president, the odds of such a verdict – even in the face of clear legal violations – are low.

Moreover, since the Senate acquitted Trump after he was impeached – twice – disqualification under the Impeachment Clause of the Constitution is off the table.

But these facts do not necessarily mean that Trump is eligible to be president again. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prevents officials from holding office again who have “engaged in insurrection” against the United States. Trump’s actions on and around January 6, 2021- when he mobilized a deadly mob to ransack the United States Capitol – may qualify as insurrection under Section 3.

The precedent is there. In September a federal judge removed a New Mexico County Commissioner from office under Section 3 because the Commissioner participated in the January 6 riot. The judge formally ruled that the events at the Capitol constituted insurrection under the Constitution. If a mere participant in the riot committed insurrection, then a strong argument can be made that Trump – who mobilized the mob and, also, pressured government officials to overturn the election results – did so too.

Individual states, which primarily administer their own elections, can thus attempt to keep Trump off the presidential ballot on the basis that he violated Section 3. If enough states did so, the effort could effectively prevent him from winning the Republican nomination.

The inevitable litigation flowing from such an initiative would likely reach the United States Supreme Court. Instead of a surface-level political fight, as we saw during Trump’s second Senate trial, the court would render a reasoned constitutional determination. Its decision, moreover, would be based on a fully developed set of facts – unlike the thin evidentiary record in the Senate trial, which was conducted shortly after the January 6 Capitol riot. Indeed, the January 6th Committee in Congress has built an impressive record of Trump’s election-related behavior, all of which could potentially be used in litigation to establish he committed insurrection.

What would the Court ultimately decide?

While the Court has veered sharply to the right after Trump appointed three justices, the narrative that the current conservative majority is merely a pack of pro-Trump partisans is too simple. The conservative justices have repeatedly ruled against Trump in major cases, including those relating to immigration, LGBTQ rights, and whether Trump’s records could be accessed by a New York prosecutor and the January 6 committee. And, of course, the court rejected Trump’s broad litigation effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Attempting to ban Trump under Section 3 would be complicated, messy, and far from a sure thing. And it would test the foundations of American democracy. America is premised on the essential principle that the people have the right to choose their president in free and fair elections. But that right is not absolute. The constitution sets forth numerous limitations on who is eligible to be president. And Section 3 – duly enacted by the American people within a constitutional amendment – prohibits an official who has committed insurrection from holding public office again.

If one or more states try to ban Donald Trump from running under Section 3, the Supreme Court will likely decide whether he committed insurrection against the United States. Given the dangerous and destructive nature of his behavior, the Court just might rule against him again.

 

William Cooper is an attorney and the author of Stress Test: How Donald Trump Threatens American Democracy.

RELATED

Columnists
The Real RINOs Nowadays are Those Who Want to Defund Ukraine

My fellow TNH colleague Theodore Kalmoukos often uses the word “tragicomedy” to describe phenomena that are pitiful and laughable all at once.

Columnists
A Greek American World Cup Coach
Columnists
Historical Observations: The Greek 11th Division: French and British views

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis: Today’s Bill Comes to Define a New Field in Which Everyone Should Move

ATHENS - At the end of August 2022, I announced a legislative initative for the upgrading and modernisation of the protection, the operation of the security agencies and the operation of the communications and after the change in National Intelligence Service's (EYP) leadership and the establishment of double check to the legal intrusions," stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing the parliament on Thursday during the debate on Justice Minstry's bill on the lifting of the communications confidentiality, cybersecurity and protection of the citizens' personal data.

ATHENS - Nominal prime office prices for the entire country increased by 0.

ATHENS - The Independence Day of the Republic of Finland was celebrated on Wednesday evening in Athens at the Finnish ambassador Jari Gustafsson's residence.

ATHENS - The government's goal to make Greece a model of sustainable tourism, to improve its image and to further upgrade the brand of Greece was highlighted by the Secretary General for International Economic Affairs and president of Enterprise Greece, Ioannis Smyrlis, at the conference "Greek tourism, a national affair.

With 2022’s election night in the rearview mirror, the 2024 presidential election will soon dominate the headlines.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.