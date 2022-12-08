The Government Aims to Make Greece a Model of Sustainable Tourism, Smyrlis Says

Society

ATHENS – The government’s goal to make Greece a model of sustainable tourism, to improve its image and to further upgrade the brand of Greece was highlighted by the Secretary General for International Economic Affairs and president of Enterprise Greece, Ioannis Smyrlis, at the conference “Greek tourism, a national affair. Possibilities and perspectives”, organised in Athens.

Smyrlis said that “strategic investments in the tourism sector will upgrade the tourism product and create an ecosystem with benefits for the wider region.”

He also stressed the importance of the upgrading and suitability of infrastructure, such as airports, ports and marinas, the network of tourist ports, the expansion of the road network, as well as projects connecting airports with ports and subways for sustainable tourism development.