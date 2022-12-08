x

December 8, 2022

The Government Aims to Make Greece a Model of Sustainable Tourism, Smyrlis Says

December 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - Secretary General of International Economic Relations and President of Enterprise Greece, Ioannis Smyrlis.
FILE - Secretary General of International Economic Relations and President of Enterprise Greece, Ioannis Smyrlis. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The government’s goal to make Greece a model of sustainable tourism, to improve its image and to further upgrade the brand of Greece was highlighted by the Secretary General for International Economic Affairs and president of Enterprise Greece, Ioannis Smyrlis, at the conference “Greek tourism, a national affair. Possibilities and perspectives”, organised in Athens.

Smyrlis said that “strategic investments in the tourism sector will upgrade the tourism product and create an ecosystem with benefits for the wider region.”

He also stressed the importance of the upgrading and suitability of infrastructure, such as airports, ports and marinas, the network of tourist ports, the expansion of the road network, as well as projects connecting airports with ports and subways for sustainable tourism development.

ATHENS - At the end of August 2022, I announced a legislative initative for the upgrading and modernisation of the protection, the operation of the security agencies and the operation of the communications and after the change in National Intelligence Service's (EYP) leadership and the establishment of double check to the legal intrusions," stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing the parliament on Thursday during the debate on Justice Minstry's bill on the lifting of the communications confidentiality, cybersecurity and protection of the citizens' personal data.

