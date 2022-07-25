x

July 25, 2022

The Acropolis Museum celebrates August Full Moon

July 25, 2022
By The National Herald
The Acropolis Museum. (Photo by Paris Tavitian)

ATHENS – The Acropolis Museum celebrates August Full Moon on Friday 12 August 2022 with Greek songs about the moon, film music and famous melodies from abroad, performed by the historic Hellenic Air Force Band, in the Museum’s entrance courtyard at 9 p.m.

The Hellenic Air Force Band consists of senior and junior officers – high-level musicians who studied at various conservatories of the country and were admitted into the ranks of the Air Force after passing certain examination. The Band takes part in worldwide music festivals and leads the 5th Avenue parade in New York dedicated to March 25th celebrations of the Greek expatriates. Major Alexandros Litsardopoulos is the Conductor of the Band. The singers that will perform are Elena Orfanidi and Aggelos Mousikas.

On this occasion, the Museum will remain open from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight with free entry for all visitors from 9 p.m. onwards, giving visitors the opportunity to stroll through the galleries and enjoy the view of the Acropolis under the charming moonlight. The restaurant on the second floor will be open during the same hours (reservations: +30 210 9000915).

