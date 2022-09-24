Temperatures Drop Below Zero in Northern Greek Locations

Society

FILE- Two men try to secure boats due to bad weather at the port of Rafina, east of Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Temperatures fell below 0C (32F) on Saturday morning in some areas of Greece, according to the automated meteorological stations of the National Observatory of Athens/meteo.gr.

The lowest temperatures were recorded in Vlasti, Kozani area (-0.6C/30.92F), the Mires Gorge in the area of Florina (-0.5C/31.1F) and Ochiro of Nevrokopi (-0.1C/31.82F).