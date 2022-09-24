x

September 24, 2022

Temperatures Drop Below Zero in Northern Greek Locations

September 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Two men try to secure boats due to bad weather at the port of Rafina, east of Athens, on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Severe weather warnings remain in effect around Greece, halting ferry services and prompting school closures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE- Two men try to secure boats due to bad weather at the port of Rafina, east of Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Temperatures fell below 0C (32F) on Saturday morning in some areas of Greece, according to the automated meteorological stations of the National Observatory of Athens/meteo.gr.

The lowest temperatures were recorded in Vlasti, Kozani area (-0.6C/30.92F), the Mires Gorge in the area of Florina (-0.5C/31.1F) and Ochiro of Nevrokopi (-0.1C/31.82F).

