SYRIZA Muslim MP Says Life Threatened on Live TV Show

ATHENS – A Member of Parliament from Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA said a caller threatened his life on live TV, which led Turkey to step in and demand Greece investigate the threats, citing support for what it called a “Turkish minority.”

Huseyin Zeybek, the lawmaker from the northern city of Xanthi, where there is a sizeable community of Turks that Greece calls a Muslim minority without identifing them ethnically, told Turkish TV A Haber of the threat.

Greece accused Turkey of meddling after Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it stood by the “Turkish minority of Western Thrace, who did not give up their fight for human rights and freedom, despite threats and pressures.”

Greece’s Foreign Ministry responded, said Kathimerini, that: “Turkey, once again, is trying to intervene in the internal affairs of another state, in violation of fundamental rules of international behavior.”

It added that Greece “respects international law and fully implements its international obligations arising from International Conventions, such as the Treaty of Lausanne, unlike Turkey.”

That was a shot at Turkey demanding that Greece take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast under the 1923 agreement that Turkey doesn’t recognize unless invoking to its advantage as it needs.

“We do not accept admonitions from third countries, such as Turkey, let alone when they concern Greek citizens,” said Greece’s ministry.