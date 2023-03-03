Sunny, Cheap Greece Tops One List of Best Countries for Retirees

Travel

A woman takes pictures as she stands on the top of a Greek Orthodox Church while the sun sets in the Aegean Sea, in Santorini, Greece's Cyclades island, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece isn’t just a top world destination for tourists, but for expatriates and pensioners too, ranking number one for retirees said a survey by the United Kingdom’s Reassured, one of it largest life insurance companies.

“Taking our number one spot is the birthplace of democracy,” the study said.

“Greece is already a popular retirement destination, so it’s no surprise that it came very high on our list,” it added.

“Greece is also home to snow-capped mountains, great food, and ancient history, giving you more than enough to explore now that you’re living a life of leisure,” the study also noted.

“What’s more, with the average cost of public transport being £26.68 ($32.02) per month, you’ll be doing it on the cheap as well,” it also added.

The UK is a major market for Greece’s tourist sector and the survey showed it was favored as a spot to which to retire because of its abundant sunshine, rated ahead of Portugal, Malta, Italy, Spain, and Cuba, Cyprus, Japan and Romania, with Turkey, under the hardline rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just 28th.

The International Living Index rated Greece 7th in the world – Portugal was first and crime-ridden and drug-cartel dangerous Mexico was second – the site saying of Greece that, “This sunny Mediterranean country offers stunning natural beauty, warm hospitality, an affordable cost of living, some of the best food in the world, and a rich, deep history.”