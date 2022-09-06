Strong Winds Cause Problems for Ferry Services in the Aegean

Society

ATHENS – The strong winds have caused problems for ferry services in many parts of the sea as they have reached speeds up to 8 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean.

The ferries remained docked at Piraeus port in the morning while ferries for the Cyclades islands did not depart from the port of Rafina and from the port of Lavrio.

Passengers that are going to travel on Tuesday should contact the port authorities or travel agents for possible changes in scheduled departure times due to the adverse weather conditions.