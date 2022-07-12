x

July 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 88ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Sciences

Smog? What Smog? EU Says Athens Air Quality Moderate

July 12, 2022
By The National Herald
Smoke from a wildfire north of the Greek capital, spreads over Acropolis hill, in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Hundreds of residents living near a forest area north of Athens fled their homes Tuesday as a wildfire reached residential areas as Greece grappled with its worst heatwave in decades. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai)
(AP Photo/Aggelos Barai)

ATHENS – The good news is that the air quality in Athens isn’t terrible. The bad news is that it’s just moderate, said data published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on just where cities rank.

The cleanest cities in terms of air pollution over the last two years (2020-2021) are Umea in Sweden and Faro and Funchal in Portugal,said Kathimerini, the survey looking at more than 340 European cities using data from measuring stations.

Athens ranks 227th in the list, indicating that there are remaining problems with what people are breathing. Evangelos Gerasopoulos Director of Atmospheric Chemistry at the National Observatory of Athens, said, “It has become much better in recent years, but there is still a lot of room for improvement.”

Since 2019, the Observatory has set up over 100 air quality monitoring stations across the country. “Greece is located in a region with a high air pollution background due to neighboring Eastern European countries, while meteorological conditions also favor the transfer of pollution across borders,” he also said.

 

RELATED

Politics
Germany’s Ambassador Backs Greece, Pushes Back Against Turkey

ATHENS -  After being reluctant to show too much support to Greece in disputes with Turkey over the seas and islands, Germany is taking a harder line against Turkish talk of encroachment.

Society
Shoot-Out in Thessaloniki University Courtyard, One Injured
Society
Closed 18 Months, Greece’s Iconic Corinth Canal Opens Again

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The 6th Annual Venture Opens THI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Athens

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) Venture Fair, an American-style ‘pitch event’ that brings together some of Greece’s most dynamic startups and interested international and local investors, was back live in Athens at the Grande Bretagne hotel on July 11.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings