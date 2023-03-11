Search Operation in the Sea Area of Farmakonissi Underway

Society

ATHENS – Despite the extensive search operation carried out by the port authorities to locate any missing migrants in the sea area of Farmakonissi within Greek territorial waters, it remains unsuccessful. This is following the detection of five foreign men on Farmakonissi, who claimed to have been on board a boat with other people that had taken in water.

According to the port authorities, the incident occurred in Turkish territorial waters, where Turkish coast guard vessels have rescued 11 people and recovered five bodies.

The migrants reported that a total of 31 people were on board the boat. The search operation in the sea area of Farmakonisi, within Greek territorial waters, involves a navy ship, a helicopter, a lifeguard vessel, and a port authority vessel, and is being carried out under difficult weather conditions. The Unified Center for Search and Rescue Operations is coordinating the operation.