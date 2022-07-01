x

July 1, 2022

Sakkari Out of Wimbledon in 3rd-Round Upset

July 1, 2022
By Associated Press
Greece's Maria Sakkari returns to Germany's Tatjana Maria during their women's third round singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England — Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari is out of Wimbledon in the third round after a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Tatjana Maria.

It’s the first time that the 34-year-old Maria has reached the fourth round at any Grand Slam.

Sakkari is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist but the 26-year-old Greek player made 30 unforced errors against her German opponent on No. 2 Court.

Maria will next face 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

