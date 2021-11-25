Rwanda, Ghana, Gabon: Greece Looks for Closer Ties in Africa

General News
Peter Marudas, a Close Friend and Aid to Senator Paul Sarbanes Passed Away at 83
A distinguished journalist, close aid/friend to Senator P Sarbanes.
Traditional Greek Costumes in Unique Fashion Show at Plato School in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN – An impressive fashion show with traditional costumes from different parts of Greece was presented on November 20 by the Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn.
Concert at Cathedral of St. John Honors the Bicentennial of the Greek Revolution
TENAFLY, NJ – A unique concert of classical music, under the artistic direction of conductor Dimitris Fousteris, in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, was held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St.