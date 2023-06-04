Run Bike Care 2023 Set for June 11

Greece

ATHENS – Time is counting down to this year’s Run Bike Care, co-organized by the Association of Cancer Patients Volunteers – Friends of Doctors KEFI of Athens with the Organization of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Municipality of Athens (OPANDA) on Sunday, June 11, in the center of Athens at the Zappeion, and in other cities of Greece. People of all ages and abilities will run, walk, and cycle in support of the ‘Mazi kai sto Spiti’ (Home Together) program.

The Run Bike Care official presentation with a press conference was held at the luxury hotel and Partner of the NJV Athens Plaza event in the center of Athens, in Syntagma, in the presence of the Paralympic silver medalist, world champion and European discus champion Makis Kalaras, New Democracy Member of Parliament and Ambassador of Hellenic Sports Maria Polyzou, General Secretary of Sports Giorgos Mavrotas, President of the Association of Cancer Volunteers – Friends of Doctors ‘KEFI’ of Athens Zoe Grammatoglou, OPANDA President Nikis Arambatzis, and physical education teacher Mantis Persakis.

In the context of the press conference, General Secretary of Sports Mavrotas stated: “Sports is not only about medals, cups, goals and championships. Sport is a social tool and the best vehicle to pass messages beneficial to society, a vehicle of solidarity. The initiative by the Association KEFI and OPANDA is a great move that shows the true power of sports. A life-giving activity (running, cycling) that is accompanied by information and an offer to achieve a sacred goal, that is to help the daily life of children and our fellow citizens who have been struck by neoplastic diseases. The General Secretariat of Sports and the ‘Beactive’ Program could not be without such an exercise initiative for a good cause, showing that sports beyond health and well-being is also solidarity. That’s why on June 11th we will also be in Zappeion for the Run, Bike, Care race! Congratulations again to the organizers!”

Then, President of the ‘KEFI’ Athens Association Grammatoglou said: “We are very happy to join forces with OPANDA in the important task we have to inform the world about the need to support the ‘Together at Home’ program through this year’s participation in the Run Bike Care action. I would like to thank the Municipality of Athens, the Region of Attica, the Hellenic Police, the OASA, the EKAV and all the competent bodies that help in the smooth conduct of our effort. We invite everyone to participate by running, walking or cycling on Sunday, June 11, both in Athens and in other cities in Greece, helping to improve the quality of life of oncology patients and their families who are unable to leave their homes.”

OPANDA President Niki Arambatzis said: “On behalf of the Mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis, and as the President of OPANDA, I welcome the Run – Bike – Care race of the KEFI of Athens and I express my congratulations to the organizers as well as the participants in this initiative which requires a will and a willingness to give to people and especially to people who are sick. Cancer today is a very widespread disease that causes concern and fear, but it is not invincible! And the message you convey with this action is exactly that: cancer is not invincible! And we all need to believe this, because the right information, positive psychology and soul power are necessary to win life. The motto ‘we run faster than cancer’ unites us all today with joy and strength to walk, run, and cycle to celebrate those who won the battle and pay tribute to those who lost it. We, as the Municipality of Athens and as OPANDA, are always by your side and are happy to support all your actions. Volunteering is one of the highest human virtues. It is an attitude of life and deserves the respect of all of us. Thank you for participating and organizing!”

ND MP and Ambassador of Hellenic Sports Maria Polyzou said: “Cancer concerns us all. You never know when it will knock on your door. I also never expected that it would knock on my door and that badly. I had a hard time, several months, but I succeeded to gain the most precious good, which is health. We support the fight, but above all prevention, information so that we don’t get sick but catch up. It is certain that exercise benefits sick patients. Everyone who walks, runs, or cycles that day is important because they are the ambassadors of the race themselves and will convey the message that we never give up. The program of Fofi Gennimata, which concerns 1,300,000 women from the age of 49 to 59 and was carried out under the leadership of the Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, proves that the President of the New Democracy puts the health of citizens and women with cancer first priority and we will see a big change in the NHS of our country in the next four years.”

Run Bike Care 2023 includes a 5km run or walk. and a 10km bike ride starting and ending at the iconic Zappeion Megaron, which is a historical heritage of Greek Culture. At 8:30 AM, the 10 km bike ride starts and at 9:30 AM, the runners start. Cyclists will have to cover this route twice to complete the 10km, while runners and walkers will cover it once for 5km.

In addition to Athens, the action will take place nationwide in Thessaloniki, Larissa, Lamia, Syros, Chania, Gytheio and other cities. For more information on cities outside of Athens, contact the KEFI Association by phone: 210 6468222, 210 6447002.

Register as an individual or group here: https://bit.ly/3AMabjK.

For more information: https://bit.ly/3nmt8WV

With the official hashtag of the event #runbikecare, this year we join our forces on social media for the awareness of the whole world.

Website: www.anticancerath.gr

Facebook: www.facebook.com/skkefi

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kefi_athens

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KEFI_ATHENS

YouTube: https://bit.ly/405Ghle