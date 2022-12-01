Rising Obesity Rates; NextMed to the Rescue

Health

NEW YORK – December 1, 2022 – ( Newswire.com ) Obesity has become a rising public health concern with its association with diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, non-communicable respiratory diseases, and cancers. As per the data predicted by the World Obesity Atlas 2022, one billion people globally, including 1 out of 5 women and 1 out of 7 men, will be living with obesity by 2030. With high rates of obesity, it is important to find a solution. That’s where weight loss clinics like NextMed enter.

Significance of Medical Weight Loss Clinics

NextMed provides comprehensive weight loss services. This includes medical evaluations, nutritional counseling, lifestyle advice, and physical activity programs. The popular weight loss clinic offers prescription medications or other treatments to help people achieve their goals. In addition to helping individuals lose weight, they provide constant support & assistance to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

There are many different reasons why people choose to visit a weight loss clinic. For some, it may be a last resort after trying other weight loss methods without success. Others may feel more comfortable in a group setting or appreciate the support and motivation these clinics can provide.

Weight loss clinics are an essential resource for those struggling with obesity. They can help people lose weight in a safe and controlled environment and provide the support and motivation needed to maintain long-term weight loss.

Weight-loss Journey at NextMed

NextMed is committed to helping people achieve health goals, and their science-backed FDA-approved medication and weight loss plans have helped thousands of members lose over 53 lbs on average. With NextMed, losing weight doesn’t have to be complicated – it’s easy to start, and their support team is always here to help. Don’t wait – call today.

GLP-1a drugs, such as Doctor Prescribed Ozempic, Mounjaro, Saxenda, Rybelsus, Trulicy, Victoza, and Wegovy, are a type of medication that can help promote weight loss by increasing satiety and reducing appetite. Generic Contrave (Bupropion/Naltrexone) is another effective weight-loss drug. Metformin is also sometimes used for this purpose. All these medications used by NextMed are FDA-approved, with demonstrable weight loss in years-long clinical studies.

All these drugs can be effective when used properly, but it is essential to remember that they are not magic bullets. Weight loss still requires effort and lifestyle changes on the part of the individual. These drugs can help customers by giving the extra boost needed to achieve weight-loss goals.

Most customers lose an average of 23% of body weight. The average member has a starting weight of 230 pounds and can lose 53 pounds (23% weight loss). NextMed offers genuine doctors and a provider-led weight loss program. Additionally, monthly medical check-ups help track progress toward a goal while providing feedback about how things may be going otherwise.

NextMed’s generic weight loss plan provides customers flexibility and control over goals. Looking for Wegovy Medication Online, contact us today and learn more on Weight Loss Medication Online!

