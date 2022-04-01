x

April 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Music

Renée Fleming to Portray Pat Nixon at Paris Opera in 2023

April 1, 2022
By Associated Press
Music-Nixon-in-China-Fleming
Singer Renée Fleming appears at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors gala in Washington on Dec. 5, 2021, left, and first lady Pat Nixon appears in Camp Springs, Md. after her trip to China with President Richard Nixon on Feb. 28, 1972. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — American soprano Renée Fleming is to make rare operatic appearances as Pat Nixon in a new production of John Adams’ “Nixon in China” at the Paris Opera next season.

The opera is to be given eight performances at the Bastille from March 25 to April 16, 2023, the company said Wednesday. Music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct a cast that includes baritone Thomas Hampson as Nixon and soprano Kathleen Kim as Madame Mao. Valentina Carrasco directs.

Fleming, 63, stopped singing central repertory roles in 2017 but has continued concerts and contemporary works, and she received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her portrayal of Nettie Fowler in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” Fleming returns to New York’s Metropolitan Opera for the staged premiere of Kevin Puts’ “The Hours,” which opens Nov. 22 in the first of eight performances through Dec. 15.

The Paris Opera season includes new stagings of Strauss’ “Salome” (opening Oct. 15 at the Bastille), Britten’s “Peter Grimes (Jan. 26 at the Palais Garnier), Thomas’ “Hamlet” (March 11 at the Bastille), Handel’s “Ariodate” (April 20 at the Palais Garnier) and Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” (June 17 at the Bastille).

Soprano Anna Netrebko, dropped by the Metropolitan Opera for failing to repudiate Russian President Vladimir Putin, is to sing Leonora in a revival of Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” on Dec. 12 and 21 at the Bastille.

 

RELATED

Music
Korean Pop Star Luna Readies for Broadway Debut in “KPOP”

NEW YORK — Korean pop star Luna is ready to make her Broadway debut this fall in the musical "KPOP" and she's already dreaming of who might be there on opening night — like BTS.

Cinema
Review: Life through a Witch’s Eyes in “You Won’t Be Alone”
Culture
Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings