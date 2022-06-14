Recipes to Enjoy for Father’s Day and Backyard BBQs

Food

A backyard barbecue is always a fun way to celebrate Father’s Day. Try the following recipes in honor of dad.

Lamb Burgers Stuffed with Feta

2 pounds ground lamb

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest

1 pound feta Dodonis, divided into squares

Toasted buns

In a mixing bowl, combine the lamb, salt, pepper, mustard, dill, and lemon zest, careful not to overwork the mixture. Divide the meat mixture into flat patties and place a little piece of feta into the center of each, then fold the sides up to enclose the feta. Place the burgers in the refrigerator to rest for at least 10 minutes before grilling. Grilled to desired doneness. Serve on toasted buns, Greek bread, or toasted pita, with tzatziki and salad.

Greek Lamb Sliders

2 pounds ground lamb

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, plus leaves for garnish

4 tablespoons grated onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Greek dried oregano

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

8 slider buns, split and toasted

5 ounces feta Dodonis, crumbled, optional

Cucumber slices

Tzatziki (recipe follows)

In a large mixing bowl, mix the lamb, chopped mint, onion, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper and olive oil. Form into sliders or mini burgers. Prepare your outdoor grill as needed. If using a gas grill, heat to medium high. Grill sliders, turning them after about 8 minutes and continue cooking until desired doneness. Place the cooked sliders on toasted buns, and serve with cucumber slices, feta, tzatziki, and mint leaves for garnish.

Tzatziki

1 large seedless cucumber, grated coarsely

Greek sea salt

2 cups Greek yogurt

4-6 garlic cloves to taste, minced

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

Place grated cucumber in a strainer over a bowl, sprinkle with a 1/4 teaspoon salt and let stand for 30 minutes to an hour to drain off the liquid. If preferred, place in cheesecloth and after an hour squeeze out any excess liquid. Place the cucumber in a mixing bowl with the yogurt, garlic, olive oil, lemon, and dill, and toss to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, if needed. Cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving.

Spinach Salad

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1-2 packages fresh, pre-washed baby spinach

2-3 medium tomatoes, sliced

2-3 small-medium cucumbers, sliced

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

18-20 Greek olives of your choice

1 cup toasted almonds

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 cup crumbled feta Dodonis

In a salad bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar and oregano. Add the spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, peppers, olives, and almonds. Season with salt and pepper to taste and toss to combine. Top with the crumbled feta and serve immediately.