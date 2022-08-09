x

August 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 85ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Tourism

Protection and Promotion of the Medieval City of Rhodes

August 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΟχώροςτηςΠεριβόλας1-1
The archaeological site of 'Perivola'. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

RHODES – The Ministry of Culture and Sports is proceeding with the the further protection and exploitation of the cultural heritage of the medieval city of Rhodes with the integrated Strategic Plan for the promotion of the archaeological site of the Palace of the Grand Master.

As announced by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the project, with a budget of 4,500,000 euros, is implemented by the competent services of the Ministry of Education and Culture with resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Culture and Sports Minister, Lina Mendoni, stated that “the medieval city of Rhodes is a huge comparative advantage for Rhodes, the Dodecanese and Greece in general. Our goal is, with the integrated design, to highlight the archaeological site of ‘Perivola’, included in the UNESCO zone, and to connect the ancient building remains of the dock with the medieval gardens of the Kastello, creating a new single timeless historical monumental core, in the medieval city.”

RELATED

Food
Chilies and Turmeric Boost 20-Minute Shrimp Stir-Fry

Weeknight ease married to plump texture and briny sweetness.

Tourism
China’s Hainan Beach Resort Expands COVID-19 Lockdowns
Food
Janice Longone, Chronicler of US Culinary History, Dies

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greek-American Cornell Student Rescues Man on Subway Tracks in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Greek-American Cornell University senior Bryce Demopoulos rescued a man who had fallen on the subway tracks at the Third Avenue-138 Street station on the No.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings