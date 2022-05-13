x

Praising God, Man Drives Through Mall Window in Athens

May 13, 2022
By The National Herald
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ATHENS – Yelling that he was “an emissary of God,” a man drove his car through the front window of a popular mall in the western suburb of Aegaleo and caused destruction but no injuries.

Witnesses who were at the River West mall that’s adjacent to IKDEA said after smashing into the store the man got out and started running around until police came to the scene and apprehended him.

The mall’s management confirmed that none of its employees or customers were injured in the incident, which may have been deliberate, with the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA) reported that some witnesses said another vehicle driven by a woman may have been involved. He was questioned.

