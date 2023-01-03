Polytechnic Univ Approves Spin-off to Collect and Process Geospatial Data in the Field

Science

Entrance of the National Technical University of Athens (Source: Wikipedia)

ATHENS – Α technology spin-off set up by National Technical University of Athens researchers will develop its own software to collect and process geospatial data, the university announced on Tuesday.

The founding of the spin-off was approved by NTUA’s Rector’s Council at its meeting on December 27. NTUA will be one of the shareholders of ‘TopoTronics Spin-off PC’, as the company will be named.

TopoTronics is founded by Dr George Piniotis (Laboratory teaching staff member) and Dr Athanasios Mpimis (researcher) of the Laboratory of Geodesy (Topography Department) of the School of Rural, Surveying and Geoinformatics Engineering.

According to the business plan, ‘TopoTronics Spin-off PC’ will provide the following products and services:

– Development, production and commercialization of innovative integrated equipment, mainly low-cost, for the collection and management of geospatial data, with accompanying software for equipment ‘driving’ and data processing; and custom software (hardware ‘driving’, geospatial data collection and processing),

– Development and implementation services for customized equipment solutions and accompanying software for geospatial data processing, in special applications, and

– Development of measurement systems integrating Artificial Intelligence methods for geospatial data processing and analysis.

The ultimate goal of TopoTronics is to evolve, automate and secure the usual methods and practices of geospatial data collection, facilitating engineers and simple users in the field, the university’s statement said.

TopoTronics is NTUA’s 6th spin-off company.