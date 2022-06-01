PM Mitsotakis to Visit Kos, Pserimos, and Astypalea Islands on Thursday

Politics

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to media prior the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Kos, SE Aegean, on Thursday and meet with its mayor Theodossis Nikitaras and tourism agents on the island. He will then visit Pserimos island, north of Kos.

At midday, the prime minister will visit Astypalea to see the progress on the electromobility and green energy transformation of the island, a project led by Volkswagen that will turn the island into a smart and sustainable island. The main event will take place at the island’s port at 18:00 on Thursday.