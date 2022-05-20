PM Mitsotakis Pays Visit to Magnesia

Politics

FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a cabinet meeting. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

VOLOS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is paying a visit to Magnesia on Friday, May 20.

The prime minister’s programme is as follows:

– Visit to a Livestock Unit,

– Visit to the Pilot Greenhouse Park of Circular Economy of the University of Thessaly,

– Visit to Lake Carla,

– Visit to the centre of Volos,

– Meeting with the Mayors of the Prefecture of Magnesia,

– Visit to the 111th Battle Wing.