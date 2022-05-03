PM Addresses Ceremony for Implementation of LNG Terminal in N. Greece

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the inauguration ceremony of the Waste Treatment Plant in Alexandroupolis, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ALEXANDROUPOLIS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Waste Treatment Plant on Tuesday said that a huge change is held in the city of Alexandroupolis referring to the official opening of the LNG terminal station in the sea region off Alexandroupolis which will take place in the afternoon with the participation of the European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.

“The inauguration of the Waste Treatment Plant is the proof that our commitments become actions,” Mitsotakis said.

He also underlined that the Waste Treatment Plant of Alexandroupolis will receive 45 tons of waste every day from four municipalities of Rodopi region and two municipality of Evros regions.

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Deputy Minister for Macedonia and Thrace Stavros Kalafatis and the Metropolitan of Alexandroupolis Anthimos attended the inauguration ceremony.

Mitsotakis visited the construction site of the eastern ring road of Alexandroupolis and the roads that link it with Egnatia motorway and the port of Alexadroupolis. The prime minister characterised it a very important project for the city of Alexandroupolis and Northern Greece that will bring substantial growth in the region which is becoming a geostrategic hub.

Mitsotakis said that the work will be ready at the end of 2023.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Giorgos Karagiannis briefed Mitsotakis on the course of the work and reassured that the entire 3.5 km of the project will be ready by the end of 2023 while during its full progress it will have 200 employees.