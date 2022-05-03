x

May 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

PM Addresses Ceremony for Implementation of LNG Terminal in N. Greece

May 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΥΠΟΛΗ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the inauguration ceremony of the Waste Treatment Plant in Alexandroupolis, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ALEXANDROUPOLIS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Waste Treatment Plant on Tuesday said that a huge change is held in the city of Alexandroupolis referring to the official opening of the LNG terminal station in the sea region off Alexandroupolis which will take place in the afternoon with the participation of the European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.

“The inauguration of the Waste Treatment Plant is the proof that our commitments become actions,” Mitsotakis said.

He also underlined that the Waste Treatment Plant of Alexandroupolis will receive 45 tons of waste every day from four municipalities of Rodopi region and two municipality of Evros regions.

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Deputy Minister for Macedonia and Thrace Stavros Kalafatis and the Metropolitan of Alexandroupolis Anthimos attended the inauguration ceremony.

Mitsotakis visited the construction site of the eastern ring road of Alexandroupolis and the roads that link it with Egnatia motorway and the port of Alexadroupolis. The prime minister characterised it a very important project for the city of Alexandroupolis and Northern Greece that will bring substantial growth in the region which is becoming a geostrategic hub.

Mitsotakis said that the work will be ready at the end of 2023.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Giorgos Karagiannis briefed Mitsotakis on the course of the work and reassured that the entire 3.5 km of the project will be ready by the end of 2023 while during its full progress it will have 200 employees.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Economic Sentiment Index Dropped to 105 Points in April

ATHENS - Greek economic sentiment index dropped to 105 points in April from 112.

Economy
Greek PMI Up to 54.8 Points in April
Politics
SYRIZA Leader Tsipras Visits Pyrgos

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Report: Draft Opinion Suggests High Court Could Overturn Roe

WASHINGTON — A draft opinion suggests the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings