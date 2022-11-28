x

November 28, 2022

Personal Bank Accounts of “Kivotos tou Kosmou” Founder Frozen

November 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
'Kivotos tou Kosmou'
'Kivotos tou Kosmou'. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/TATIANA BOLARI)

ATHENS – The Greek authority to counter money laundering has ordered the freezing of the personal bank accounts of Father Antonios Papanikolaou, the founder of the children’s charity “Kivotos tou Kosmou” (Ark of the World), as well as the accounts of his spouse and family members.

The head of the authority, former deputy prosecutor of the Supreme Court Charalambos Vourliotis, ordered that the bank accounts of Father Antonios, his spouse and his parents be frozen. His father, even though deceased, still has a bank account in his name.

The bank accounts were frozen so that they might be carefully inspected and to avert possible transactions, such as withdrawals and transfers. The accounts of the charity itself, which operates homes for children, have not been frozen as this could impact its day-to-day operation.

The finances of the charity, however, which is now run by a new administrative board appointed by the state, will be carefully monitored, whether this concerns donations or anything else.

Father Antonios and the charity came under scrutiny following allegations that he and other staff members of the charity had been abusing the children in their care, prompting an investigation and action by the state.

