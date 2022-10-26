x

October 26, 2022

Partial Solar Eclipse Takes a Bite Out of the Sun (Photos)

October 26, 2022
By Associated Press
Solar Eclipse Photo Gallery
A priest looks through a welding filter during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.

The partial eclipse took about four hours. At its peak, the eclipse covered more than 80% of the sun.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon’s path crosses in between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun’s light. In a partial eclipse, the three aren’t perfectly aligned — so a crescent of the sun still peeks out.

The next solar eclipse is in April — a rare hybrid kind that will appear as a total eclipse across parts of Australia and Asia.

Pedestrians walk near Sultan Ahmed mosque during a partial solar eclipse in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
A statue of goddess Minerva is backdropped by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
The sun is partially obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Hindu devotees perform rituals in the Sangam, the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Sarawati, during a partial solar eclipse in Prayagraj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
People watch a partial solar eclipse using special glasses at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
A Camel herder is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Pushkar, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
The sun is partially obscured by the moon during a solar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A woman looks at the sun through special glasses during a partial solar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

