Panagos Family Sells Stoner’s Landmark Eatery in Pennsylvania

United States

CHAMBERSBURG. PENNSYLVANIA – After 32 years of building Stoner’s Family Restaurant in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania into a favorite for Greek food, George and Mary Panagos, who own it with their son Perry and his wife Joanne, are selling it off.

“I think it’s just time, it’s time right now to just relax and enjoy another time in our life,” Perry told the Chambersburg Public Opinion of the sale to another local restaurateur who will open later this year.

For the elder Panagoses, it will be the first time since they married 63 years ago that neither of them will be busy running a restaurant, Stoner’s being the fourth that George owned in the tiny town of 21,017.

Opened as a drive-in spot in the 1960’s, the Panagos family took over Stoner’s in 1989, Joanne said, and they kept the name because it was well-known – but they turned it into a popular sit-down restaurant.

He and Mary grew up in the same village in Greece, Neohorion Nafpaktia, but they didn’t meet one another until after moving to America — him in 1952 and her in 1954, both at age 17. Pennsylvania brought them together.