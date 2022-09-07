Panagiotis Giannakis labels Giannis as the best Greek player ever

SPORTS

Panagiotis Giannakis discussing the 2022 EuroBasket naturally spilled into Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Greece landing the gold medals in the 1987 and 2005 editions of EuroBasket featured the Dragon in both triumphs, from a leading player to the head coach of the senior national team. Taking over the next generation, the Greek Freak hopes to guide Greece back to the top of Europe.

“Giannis always aims to get better. Compared to his previous appearance in a major international tournament, his progress is obvious, especially after winning the NBA championship and becoming NBA MVP. He is more experienced and of course stronger. He knows what is necessary to be effective,” explained Giannakis in an interview with the Greek state-owned television channel ERT, “He is a kid looking to improve every single day. That is the reason behind his success and why he is also comfortable playing in Europe and elsewhere (Ed. FIBA international competitions), besides the USA.”

Giannakis, 63, went on to name Giannis the best player in the history of Greek basketball. Over the last decades, his former teammate and member of both the Naismith Basketball Memorial and FIBA Hall of Fame, Nikos Galis has been widely considered the best Greek player.

“He is [the best Greek player ever] since being named NBA MVP and capturing the NBA championship. An entire franchise trusted and relied on him. That alone is proof enough,” he replied to an inquiry on where he personally ranks the Greek Freak, “We must be patient to enjoy his immediate contribution on our side (Ed. Greek national team). This kid has helped kids all around the world dream of a better future. This is a title he deserves, despite not being so successful at the international level so far.”

Source: eurohoops.net