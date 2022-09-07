x

September 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

SPORTS

Panagiotis Giannakis labels Giannis as the best Greek player ever

September 7, 2022
Italy Eurobasket Basketball
Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is challenged by Ukraine's Bogdan Bliznyuk during their Eurobasket group C basketball match in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Panagiotis Giannakis discussing the 2022 EuroBasket naturally spilled into Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Greece landing the gold medals in the 1987 and 2005 editions of EuroBasket featured the Dragon in both triumphs, from a leading player to the head coach of the senior national team. Taking over the next generation, the Greek Freak hopes to guide Greece back to the top of Europe.

“Giannis always aims to get better. Compared to his previous appearance in a major international tournament, his progress is obvious, especially after winning the NBA championship and becoming NBA MVP. He is more experienced and of course stronger. He knows what is necessary to be effective,” explained Giannakis in an interview with the Greek state-owned television channel ERT, “He is a kid looking to improve every single day. That is the reason behind his success and why he is also comfortable playing in Europe and elsewhere (Ed. FIBA international competitions), besides the USA.”

Giannakis, 63, went on to name Giannis the best player in the history of Greek basketball. Over the last decades, his former teammate and member of both the Naismith Basketball Memorial and FIBA Hall of Fame, Nikos Galis has been widely considered the best Greek player.

“He is [the best Greek player ever] since being named NBA MVP and capturing the NBA championship. An entire franchise trusted and relied on him. That alone is proof enough,” he replied to an inquiry on where he personally ranks the Greek Freak, “We must be patient to enjoy his immediate contribution on our side (Ed. Greek national team). This kid has helped kids all around the world dream of a better future. This is a title he deserves, despite not being so successful at the international level so far.”

Source: eurohoops.net

RELATED

SPORTS
Kostas Antetokounmpo expected to play against Estonia

Kostas Antetokounmpo participated in today’s optional practice of the Greek national team, and he is expected to play tomorrow against Estonia, in the group phase finale.

SPORTS
Luka goes wild, scores 47 to lead Slovenia past France
SPORTS
Appreciation: Sue Bird gives basketball lasting assist

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Canada Police Hunt Remaining Suspect in Stabbing Attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings