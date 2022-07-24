x

July 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Travel

Painful Weekend of Border Delays from UK into France

July 24, 2022
By Associated Press
Britain Holiday Traffic
Traffic queues are seen at the check-in of the Port of Dover as delays at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel continue to affect journeys as many families embark vacations following the start of summer holidays for schools in England and Wales, near Folkestone, England, Saturday July 23, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON — Truck drivers and travelers seeking to cross from the U.K. into France faced major disruptions and long waiting times for a third day Sunday on the weekend that kicks off the summer holidays for many British families.

Huge lines have formed since Friday at both the Port of Dover for those taking car ferries across the English Channel and in nearby Folkestone on roads leading to the Eurotunnel that goes under the Channel to France.

Eurotunnel said drivers were still facing a wait of at least 90 minutes to check-in for the railway shuttle on Sunday.

Still, congestion at the port had eased somewhat compared to the last two days, when it took several hours to clear a miles-long backlog of traffic as tens of thousands of people went on vacation along with a large amount of cargo trucks.

Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, U.K. travelers face stricter border checks when traveling to the continent. At Dover they are performed on the English side of the channel by French staff.

British officials and politicians have blamed the chaos on staffing shortages at border posts, an accusation denied by the French.

The Port of Dover said the checkpoints were “fully manned” on Sunday. Port authorities said as of Sunday morning, 72,000 passengers had been processed over the long weekend.

The port’s chief executive Doug Bannister said it had been an “incredibly challenging” few days and thanked both passengers and the local community for their patience.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had said she had a “good talk” on the travel backlog with her French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Saturday.

 

RELATED

Travel
Thermal Spa in Summer? Why Not?

Let’s face it, we are a ‘water species’ and there is nothing we can do about it! How many times have you been in a situation where you had to have a quick shower to relax? It was not the dirt you wanted to wash off, but all your day’s thoughts and experiences.

VIDEO
Mission… to Laconia, a TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis
Travel
Peter Maneas on My Greek Odyssey Series 5, Vimeo On Demand July 23

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings