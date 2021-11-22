x

November 22, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Food

Our Restaurant Picks for a Grecian Thanksgiving Meal

November 22, 2021
By TNH Staff
In this file photo, fresh seafood at Costas Spiliadis' renowned restaurant Milos in Manhattan. (Photo: TNH File/ Kostas Bej)
In this file photo, fresh seafood at Costas Spiliadis' renowned restaurant Milos in Manhattan. (Photo: TNH File/ Kostas Bej)

For those who prefer sitting back and relaxing with friends and family, The National Herald is featuring restaurants in the New York area offering specialty Thanksgiving day menus, meals to go, and alternatives to the traditional turkey-centric spreads.

See our list below!

1. Marathi Restaurant

Grilled Lamb Chops with Briam is among the items on the menu at Marathi. Photo: Courtesy of Marathi

a. Marathi, a newcomer to the New York restaurant scene, is serving what is sure to be a festive (and delicious) three-course menu in a beautiful setting.

2. Molyvos


a. Molyvos is offering a $59/person 3-course menu featuring butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, and milopita (Greek apple pie).

3. Zenon Taverna

Zenon Taverna Kolokotes.
a. Zenon will have meals to go as well as four seatings available starting at 1 PM. Their prix-fixe menu is $29/person and includes a starter house salad, an entree of roasted turkey and Cypriot stuffing, and, of course, pumpkin pie.

4. Annandale Terrace

a. Annandale is offering Thanksgiving meals to go for larger groups, starting with 8 and up to 20 guests. The menus include Thanksgiving classics such as carved (or whole) turkeys, stuffing (with or without meat), cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes.

5. Estiatorio Milos
a. For those who are not the biggest fan of Thanksgiving dishes, head over to Milos where you can indulge in fish by the pound and other seafood delicacies.

RELATED

Wine & Spirits
A Brief History of Wine in Greece, Plus TNH’s Recommendations

In this year’s special Greek Food & Wine insert, The National Herald is taking a look back at the history of wine in Greece, its recent rebirth and, of course, providing you with some of our favorite Greek wines that can be found in the United States.

Food
Sweet Treats to Enjoy during the Holiday Season
Travel
A Year Later, Rhode Island Buildings Still Say ‘Plantations’

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

CETRAL ISLIP, NY – At the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Greek-American Konstantino Zarkadas, 48, a Glen Cove-based medical doctor specializing in internal medicine, on November 12 pleaded guilty to disaster relief fraud and wire fraud in connection with his receipt of millions of dollars in small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDLP).

Society

Society

Video

James Ejected after Bloodying Stewart, Lakers Beat Pistons (Vid)

DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James was ejected for drawing blood from Isaiah Stewart's face, sending the superstar to the locker room early in the third quarter and leaving his teammates to pick up the slack.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings