Our Restaurant Picks for a Grecian Thanksgiving Meal

For those who prefer sitting back and relaxing with friends and family, The National Herald is featuring restaurants in the New York area offering specialty Thanksgiving day menus, meals to go, and alternatives to the traditional turkey-centric spreads.

See our list below!

1. Marathi Restaurant

a. Marathi, a newcomer to the New York restaurant scene, is serving what is sure to be a festive (and delicious) three-course menu in a beautiful setting.

2. Molyvos



a. Molyvos is offering a $59/person 3-course menu featuring butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, and milopita (Greek apple pie).

3. Zenon Taverna



a. Zenon will have meals to go as well as four seatings available starting at 1 PM. Their prix-fixe menu is $29/person and includes a starter house salad, an entree of roasted turkey and Cypriot stuffing, and, of course, pumpkin pie.

4. Annandale Terrace

a. Annandale is offering Thanksgiving meals to go for larger groups, starting with 8 and up to 20 guests. The menus include Thanksgiving classics such as carved (or whole) turkeys, stuffing (with or without meat), cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes.

5. Estiatorio Milos

a. For those who are not the biggest fan of Thanksgiving dishes, head over to Milos where you can indulge in fish by the pound and other seafood delicacies.