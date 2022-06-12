Olympians & International Swimming Stars in the Authentic Marathon Swim, July 1-3

SPORTS

ATHENS – Preparations for the most historic swimming route continue as the Authentic Marathon Swim is expected to welcome amateur and professional swimmers from around the world for the 3rd consecutive year, July 1-3, at Artemision. The participants will enjoy unique open water swimming routes at Pefki of Evia in the Municipality of Istiea – Edipsos.

Three marathon swimming Hall of Famers for the first time in the event

World-class names with Olympic distinctions and unique records will visit Pefki, Evia to participate in this historic event.

Two years after his first participation, the Bulgarian Olympian Petar Stoychev with 4 participations in Olympics, 11 consecutive titles in major international open water marathon swimming FINA series and his impressive position at the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame returns once again to Greece.

For the first time, the German world champion and marathon swimming Hall of Famer Christof Wandratsch, who holds the speed record in the English Channel with 7:02 hours as well as many world championships, cups and records, will also take part in the event.

Moreover, the English Hall of Famer Kate Steels, will visit Greece for the first time. She was named the Woman of the Year 2021 at the WOWSA Awards of the World Open Water Swimming Association.

The history of Greek swimming & our new champions

From Greece, the open water masters’ world champion, Vicky Kouveli, the three-time Greek champion and two-time English Channel marathon swimmer Sofia Psilolignou and the English Channel marathon swimmer Giannis Kotsiopoulos will swim in the event along with Greek champions such as Stellina Aplanti, Ilectra Lebl, Dimitris Negris, Panagiotis Bolanos, George Skotadis who competes with the colors of the Dutch national team, while Olga Ntalla also returns to the event.

The races’ schedule

On Saturday, July 2, 8:15 AM the authentic 14.5km route “Skylias & Hydna” will be held allowing swimmers from around the world to swim over the shipwrecks of the naval battle of Artemision that took place in 480 BC, for the first time. Athletes will follow the example of Skyllias and his daughter Hydna, the very first “marathon swimmers,” according to the Father of History Herodotus (8.8) and other historians, who helped the Greek forces in the historic naval battle of Artemision against the Persian fleet. The swimmers will cover 80 stadia, the equivalent of 14.5km. On the same day, the 5km route and the 3km route, will also be carried out at 10 AM and 4 PM, respectively. On Sunday, July 3, the 10km marathon at 8:15 AM, the 1.5km race at 9 AM, as well as the children’s 500m race at 9 AM will take place. The routes of 5km, 3km, 1.5km and 500m. have Pefki beach as their starting and finishing point. Check out the event’s races and parallel actions schedule online: https://bit.ly/3mC2Wnh.

Register now



Participants can now register and take part in the impressive open water swimming routes of 14.5km, 10km, 5km, 3km, 1.5km. All citizens of Istiea-Edipsos and people with disabilities can take part in the 5km, 3km and 1.5km routes, completely free of charge. Registrations for the 500m children’s race are also free. Register now here: https://bit.ly/3jRw20t.

Open Water Sea Kayaking for the first time in a Greek sports event

The certified and experienced South Evian Gulf team that was founded in the Southern Gulf of Evia from its deep love for the sea and nautical travel, will not only accompany swimmers in the 5km, 3km and 1.5km races, but will also offer lessons on the basic techniques of open water sea kayaking, while getting participants acquainted with the boats on land and then allowing them to puddle at the straits of Artemision. You may register here now, as there is a limited number of entries: https://bit.ly/3MG9kEs.

Local products festival

As part of the Authentic Marathon Swim, an exhibition of local food products and tastings will also be held in collaboration with Evia’s Federation of Trade and Entrepreneurship “Evia Epichirin”.

Music Concert by the Hellenic Navy Music Band

Moreover, on Saturday, July 2, activities will include the presence of a Music Convention with the participation of the Hellenic Navy Music Band, connecting the historic naval battle of Artemision with the present and honoring the naval feat. The Hellenic Navy’s Music Department will hold a music concert in honor of the Artemision naval battle and the Authentic Marathon Swim.

Book you room at the Municipality of Istiea-Edipsos

The Authentic Marathon Swim already collaborates with hotels in the region, with the aim of revitalizing North Evia and strengthening the Greek tourism product. Visit the event’s specially designed page and discover the hospitality options and the special offers that apply to the participants: https://bit.ly/3MCd5Lb.

Easy and direct ferry connection

Just an hour and a half from Athens, participants can take a ferry boat with itineraries that serve from 7 AM to 11 pm. The itineraries Arkitsa-Edipsos better serve visitors coming from Southern Greece, while the itineraries Glyfa-Agiokampos serve participants traveling from Northern and Central Greece. Learn how to get directly and quickly to Pefki and take advantage of the ferry boat offers that will be valid during the races.

Races Safety

For the safety of all races, the event will be held in accordance with FINA regulations, in order to ensure the health of all athletes and attendees. The event will provide once again everyone with a safety lifeguard buoy since its use by professional and amateur athletes is mandatory. For each participant in the 14.5km and 10km routes there will be an escort-boat and its cost is included in the registration price.

NP Insurance and Philosofish are the event’s Official Sponsors.

Luanvi is the event’s Official Clothing Partner.

South Evian Gulf Team is the event’s Athletic Partner.

The event is assisted by Hellenic Red Cross with Chalkida’s Regional Department.

The event is organized by the Municipality of Istiea-Edipsos and the entire Local Government with the Region of Central Greece, the Organization of Cultural Development for Central Greece (O.P.A.S.T.E.) and the Regional Union of Municipalities of Central Greece. The Authentic Marathon Swim is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism.

Use the event’s official hashtag #authenticmarathonswim and upload on social media the unique images and exciting moments you experienced in the previous years in the Municipality of Istiea-Edipsos as you prepare for the 3rd and most exciting year.

