Oikonomou: Responsibilities Will Be Attributed When All Problems Are Resolved

Politics

ATHENS – “There is no doubt that mistakes were made, there was a coordination problem, it is clear that we have not managed to reach the level of coordination that we want in order to deal with such phenomena adequately,” government spokersperson Yiannis Oikonomou said in an interview with ANT1 TV on Wednesday.

Oikonomou reiterated, also, that he feels the need to once again offer a “sincere apology” to all those who suffered hardship as a result of the bad weather. Responding to questions, the spokesperson gave assurances that “with level-headedness and honesty, the responsibilities will be attributed at the right time” but noted that “for now the main thing is to complete the process of restoring [the damage].”

He stressed that during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, there will be an assessment of the problems that arose, while repeating that the severity of the phenomenon was greater than originally predicted and that the bad weather came earlier than expected.