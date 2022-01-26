x

January 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Politics

Oikonomou: Responsibilities Will Be Attributed When All Problems Are Resolved

January 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Government spokesperson Yiannis Ikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Govement spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – “There is no doubt that mistakes were made, there was a coordination problem, it is clear that we have not managed to reach the level of coordination that we want in order to deal with such phenomena adequately,” government spokersperson Yiannis Oikonomou said in an interview with ANT1 TV on Wednesday.

Oikonomou reiterated, also, that he feels the need to once again offer a “sincere apology” to all those who suffered hardship as a result of the bad weather. Responding to questions, the spokesperson gave assurances that “with level-headedness and honesty, the responsibilities will be attributed at the right time” but noted that “for now the main thing is to complete the process of restoring [the damage].”

He stressed that during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, there will be an assessment of the problems that arose, while repeating that the severity of the phenomenon was greater than originally predicted and that the bad weather came earlier than expected.

RELATED

Society
Aegean Airlines Cancels 33 Flights on Wednesday

ATHENS - Aegean Airlines said 33 of its flights, mostly domestic ones, will be cancelled on Wednesday in the aftermath of an extreme snowstorm that gripped the country on Monday.

Society
Greek Schools to Remain Closed on Thursday
Society
Four Power Lines Still Down in Attica on Wednesday Morning

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS — A severe weather front has hit Greece, with below-freezing temperatures and snowfall in many parts of the country, including the capital Athens and many Aegean islands.

Events

BROOMALL, PA – The community of St Luke in Broomall held the annual cutting of the Vasilopita event on January 23.

Society

ATHENS – Women in Greece – those who survive – are coming out to report domestic violence that has become endemic in the county, with 5,705 cases in the first 10 months of 2021, when there was a rash of femicide.

Economy

Culture

Video

Biden Caught on Hot Mic Swearing at Fox News Reporter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings