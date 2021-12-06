x

December 6, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Oikonomou: Epidemiological Situation Showing Signs of De-Escalation in Greece

December 6, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Oikonomou
Govement spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – “The political stability, reforms and our strategy for growth create real prospects for the prosperity and progress of the country and of all Greeks, especiallyl the younger generation,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou underlined during the daily press briefing on Monday.

Oikonomou started the briefing by reporting “signs of a de-escalation in the epidemiological burden in Greece” but stressed that it was essential to remain vigilant and observe the protection measures.

He pointed out that the measures requiring all citizens over 60 to get vaccinated or face monthly fines appear to be bearing fruit as 59,864 citizens over 60 have booked appointments for a first dose of a vacccine against Covid-19 since the measure was announced the previous Tuesday.

Oikonomou said that 151,489 citizens in total have booked their vaccination for a first dose and over a million for the third dose in the last 10 days.

He also said that a green light for the vaccination of children aged five to 11 has been given but the vaccination platform will open after the vaccines for this age group, which differ from those used for adults and older children, have been received.

Concluding, Oikonomou referred to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ schedule and his upcoming trips to Israel and Sochi, Russia where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Oikonomou said that Mitsotakis will carry out his first official visit to Israel on Tuesday after the change in the country’s political leadership. During his visit he will meet with the new Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, and the new Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

On the same day, there will be a trilateral summit of Greece, Cyprus and Israel with the participation of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. This will review the latest developments and the challenges the three countries are facing in the area, while there will also be a discussion on further expanding their areas of cooperation. The three leaders are also expected to adopt a joint statement on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis will be in Sochi for his first meeting as prime minister with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mitsotakis had met Putin as leader of Greece’s main opposition in 2016.

The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss relations between Greece and Russia, with a focus on their collaboration in energy, tourism, culture and education. They will also exchange views on the regional and international developments.

“The multilateral and multidimensional active diplomacy that we are implementing in the last two years strengthens Greece’s geostrategic position in many ways and effectively promotes our national interests,” Oikonomou said.

RELATED

Society
Protests and Marches in Greece to Mark Grigoropoulos Murder Anniversary

THESSALONIKI - A march to mark the 13th anniversary since the murder of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos was held in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Monday, attended by students at school and university and members of the anti-establishment scene.

Economy
ECB Plans to Redesign Euro Bills, Decision Expected in 2024
Society
Leaving Greece, Pope Asks Youth to Resist Tempting “Sirens”

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) 9th Annual New York Gala took place on December 4, in-person after last year’s virtual-only event, raising over $2 million to provide continued pandemic crisis relief and help foster Greek economic recovery opportunities after months of fiscal challenges.

Politics

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 3, Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) announced his campaign for re-election to Congress and launched a 14-community road trip across the First District to connect with voters and listen to their stories.

Church

BOSTON – V Rev. Protopresbyter Demetrios Tonias resigned from the Deanship of the Annunciation Cathedral of Boston for health reasons.

General News

Church

Video

New York Film Critics Name “Drive My Car” Best Film of 2021

NEW YORK — The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday named "Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate three-hour epic and Haruki Murakami's short story adaptation, the best film of the year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings