Oikonomou: Epidemiological Situation Showing Signs of De-Escalation in Greece

Politics

ATHENS – “The political stability, reforms and our strategy for growth create real prospects for the prosperity and progress of the country and of all Greeks, especiallyl the younger generation,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou underlined during the daily press briefing on Monday.

Oikonomou started the briefing by reporting “signs of a de-escalation in the epidemiological burden in Greece” but stressed that it was essential to remain vigilant and observe the protection measures.

He pointed out that the measures requiring all citizens over 60 to get vaccinated or face monthly fines appear to be bearing fruit as 59,864 citizens over 60 have booked appointments for a first dose of a vacccine against Covid-19 since the measure was announced the previous Tuesday.

Oikonomou said that 151,489 citizens in total have booked their vaccination for a first dose and over a million for the third dose in the last 10 days.

He also said that a green light for the vaccination of children aged five to 11 has been given but the vaccination platform will open after the vaccines for this age group, which differ from those used for adults and older children, have been received.

Concluding, Oikonomou referred to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ schedule and his upcoming trips to Israel and Sochi, Russia where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Oikonomou said that Mitsotakis will carry out his first official visit to Israel on Tuesday after the change in the country’s political leadership. During his visit he will meet with the new Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, and the new Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

On the same day, there will be a trilateral summit of Greece, Cyprus and Israel with the participation of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. This will review the latest developments and the challenges the three countries are facing in the area, while there will also be a discussion on further expanding their areas of cooperation. The three leaders are also expected to adopt a joint statement on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis will be in Sochi for his first meeting as prime minister with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mitsotakis had met Putin as leader of Greece’s main opposition in 2016.

The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss relations between Greece and Russia, with a focus on their collaboration in energy, tourism, culture and education. They will also exchange views on the regional and international developments.

“The multilateral and multidimensional active diplomacy that we are implementing in the last two years strengthens Greece’s geostrategic position in many ways and effectively promotes our national interests,” Oikonomou said.