x

December 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

NYC Braces for More Asylum Seekers as Federal Rule Expires

December 19, 2022
By Associated Press
Eric Adams
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city is bracing for another influx of buses carrying thousands of migrants from the U.S. border with Mexico, as a Trump-era health edict is set to expire this week.

The rule, known as Title 42, allows federal officials to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country during public health emergencies. The Trump administration invoked the rule during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the pandemic waning, the Biden administration is poised to let the rule expire on Wednesday.

A federal appeals court on Friday cleared the way for the lifting of Title 42, unless further court action authorizes a delay.

It could produce a new surge of migrants entering the country from the southern border, further inflaming the national debate over immigration.

“With the expiration of Title 42 just days away, we need the federal government — both in the administration and in Congress — to share their plans to move asylum seekers to other cities, to allow asylum seekers to work, and to send aid to the cities that have borne the brunt of this crisis,” Adams said in a statement Sunday.

The city says it has absorbed more than 31,000 asylum seekers, putting further stress on emergency shelters.

“We have been told in no uncertain terms that, beginning today, we should expect an influx of buses coming from the border and that more than 1,000 additional asylum seekers will arrive in New York City every week,” Adams said.

He did not disclose the source that information.

While Adams said his city is ready to provide humanitarian aid to asylum seekers, he urged the state and federal officials to do more.

“Our requests for assistance have been mostly ignored,” he said. “And while the New York federal delegation has repeatedly advocated for funding to be sent back to New York City, many in Congress — both Republicans and Democrats — have refused to lift a finger.”

A coalition of Republican states, including Texas, want Title 42 to remain in place.

Since April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has bused thousands of migrants to New York and Washington. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, another Republican, followed suit soon after.

 

RELATED

Politics
At Hanukkah Reception, Biden to Condemn Rising Antisemitism

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing.

Politics
Jan. 6 Panel Pushes Trump’s Prosecution in Forceful Finish
Society
Arctic Air Will Blast Much of US Just Before Christmas

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Australia…In Search of Hellenes and Hippocrates – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The vision of the Greek global medical community, inspired by Hippocrates, the Father of Clinical Medicine, took us from Bucharest to the 7th stop of journey of the Global Doctors Hippocratic Institute and the pulse of the Greek community of Australia: festive Melbourne! Together with Dr.

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his city is bracing for another influx of buses carrying thousands of migrants from the U.

LONDON — Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London's top cocktail-makers have some tips.

NEW YORK — Since the pandemic, Elizabeth Hulanick has turned to toys from her childhood to relieve stress.

Greyson Parisien's time on Earth was short.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.