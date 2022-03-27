x

March 27, 2022

Nine Charter Flights Open Tourism Season for Rhodes

March 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Magdalini Manta)
Rhodes. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Magdalini Manta)

RHODES – The tourism season opened for the island of Rhodes on Sunday (27 March) with the first charter flights landing at Diagoras airport while the first hotels have opened to welcome the visitors.

Nine flights have been scheduled for Sunday bringing tourists from Frankfurt (Germany), from Bristol (UK), Bergamo (Italy), Stansted (UK), Charleroi (Belgium), Manchester and East Midlands (UK) and finally the last charter for Sunday will arrive from Bologna (Italy).

A total of 38 charter flights are expected to arrive on Rhodes in March while many flights are scheduled to arrive in April.

There are high expectations in the local tourism agencies but also reasonable concern due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its repercussions.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

