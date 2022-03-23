New Rochelle AHEPA Chapter 405 Celebrates NHL’s Trevor Zegras

Associations

NEW YORK – AHEPA Evzone #405 celebrated Greek-American Trevor Zegras of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks as his team faced the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on March 15. Trevor is the grandson of William Zegras, a Brother of the Chapter and a former Parish Council President of Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle, NY where the Chapter is headquartered.

Through the tireless efforts of Br. Jon Kohilakis, Chapter Secretary, a group of 100 people attended in proud Greek fashion to help cheer on Trevor, at the start of what is expected to be a brilliant NHL playing career. Though the Rangers edged out the Ducks with a 4-3 win that night, everyone was impressed with Zegras, who just turned 21 on March 20. The Chapter, along with the entire Holy Trinity Community of family and friends extends its good wishes to Trevor and the Zegras family!