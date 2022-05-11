x

May 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

New Mexico Wildfire Advances in Rocky Mountains Foothills

May 11, 2022
By Associated Press
Spring Wildfires
Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

The largest wildfire burning in the United States was heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on Wednesday, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to prepare to evacuate as the fast-moving fire picks up momentum.

Fire officials said the blaze was racing up slopes and along exposed ridge lines while tossing embers into the air that were carried ahead of the fire by gusting winds. After growing more than 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) in a single day, the fire has now charred more than 370 square miles (958 square kilometers) of tinder-dry forest since it started last month.

Two more days of windy and dangerously bone-dry conditions are predicted before the winds are expected to ease on Friday. The winds have often made it too dangerous for aircraft to dump water on the fire and lay retardant to slow its advance through extremely dry Ponderosa pine forests in Rocky Mountains foothills.

“This is tough firefighting business right here,” fire Incident Commander Dave Bales said in a briefing. “This is not easy, especially in the fuel types were in, in the Ponderosa pine, mixed conifer, even down into the grass. When we can’t fly aircraft, when we can’t get people on the direct edge of the fire, when it’s spotting over us, that’s a huge concern for us.”

Crews were mostly concerned about the potential for the massive fire to spread farther north toward small villages in the Rincon Mountains and rural towns that include the skiing and outdoor resort communities of Angel Fire and Taos.

Firefighters were working to protect buildings overnight around the towns of Mora and Holman, where Highway 518 north to Taos was closed because of smoke and fire danger. Authorities stressed there was no immediate threat to communities near Taos but new alerts for evacuations were issued for some locations.

“Coming up toward Taos, Black Lake, Angel Fire, there is the possibility with the models we are running that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, a fire operations chief, said Tuesday evening.

Crews have been trying to direct flames around homes on the northern and southern ends of the fire — bulldozing firebreaks, putting up sprinklers, clearing trees and raking pine needles. More than 1,800 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the blaze.

A federal disaster already has been declared because of the blaze, which is partly the result of a preventative fire that escaped containment after it was set in early April to clear brush and small trees so they could not serve as wildfire fuel. That fire merged with another wildfire several weeks later.

Crews also were battling smaller fires elsewhere in New Mexico and Arizona.

 

RELATED

Economy
High Inflation Leaves Food Banks Struggling to Meet Needs

Kendall Nunamaker and her family of five in Kennewick, Washington, faced impossible math this month: How to pay for gas, groceries and the mortgage with inflation driving up prices? Like many other working families, the Nunamakers are grappling with the 8.

Society
US Overdose Deaths Hit Record 107,000 Last Year, CDC Says
Economy
US inflation Hit 8.3% Last Month but Slows from 40-Year High

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Ode to Beauty- The 28th Kalamata International Dance Festival, July 15-24

ATHENS – "After almost three decades, the Kalamata International Dance Festival is the leading and most important dance event in our country and one of the most important European festivals in its field with an international impact," said Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni during the official presentation of the 28th Festival’s program which was held in the Ministry’s auditorium, on May 10.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings