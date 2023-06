Politics

ATHENS – The New Democracy party, led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, submitted a memorandum to the Supreme Court on Monday, expressing their opposition to the alliance of independent candidates involving Kasidiaris and any other combination where he holds a prominent role.

In a vote of 9-1, the Supreme Court rejected the application of the ‘National Party-Hellenes’ to participate in the national elections on May 21. The party was established by Ilias Kasidiaris, who is currently serving a prison sentence for his significant involvement in the neo-Nazi criminal organization, Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi).