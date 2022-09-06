x

September 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

New Democracy Mulls 50 Bonus Seats for Elections Winner

September 6, 2022
By The National Herald
[354088] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΚΑΤΟΠΙΝ ΑΙΤΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΑΝΤΙΚΕΙΜΕΝΟ ΤΙΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΕΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗΣ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis Addresses Greek Parliament. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, facing a furious reelection campaign in 2023, is said to be looking at changing his mind and bring back a 50-seat bonus in Parliament for the winner – his New Democracy government in the lead.

The former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA eliminated the bonus seats in the 300-member Parliament in a move which critics said was designed to give it influence or a possible coalition seat in the elections where it’s unlikely any party can win a majority in a first round.

If so, that would lead to a second election with a bonus unless a coalition of two or more parties is formed after a first divisive round which could further fracture Greek politics and society and bring more volatility.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou and Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis added to talk about restoring the electoral law and the 50 seats, claiming it’s necessary now, said Kathimerini.

“The need for stability is now much more pronounced and more demanding than before” and “this cannot be ignored,” Oikonomou said although Mitsotakis previously said he wouldn’t tamper with the law.

Oikonomou said that, “The electoral law should reflect electoral correlations and lead to strong and stable governments,” without mentioning that it would greatly favor New Democracy.

Gerapetritis noted that a climate is being formed which undermines the possibility of partnerships. “What is the alternative?” he asked, suggesting only a one-party New Democracy government was viable.

The current electoral law is based on proportional representation in which seats in Parliament would be allocated based on a percentage of the vote won and not give a bonus.

But while the 50-seat return is seen as a possibility, the paper said a more complicated scenario would provide additional seats giving 20 to the first party that gets 20 percent of the vote and then every half-percent over 25 percent would earn another seat.

That means that a single-party government – New Democracy if current surveys hold although the party is under blistering attacks from rivals – would be hit at about 36 percent of the vote, instead of up 39 percent under the current system, hard to achieve.

A third scenario foresees an extra bonus of one seat for every one percent point between the parties. If the first and second parties are six points apart, the first party would get an extra six seats, in addition to the ones it is entitled to from the bonus, the report said about the convoluted ideas.

Changing the law could put Mitsotakis in a difficult position to defend himself for breaking his word and ironically, the paper said, remove the polarization that could bring a single-party government.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Receives French FM Colonna

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with visiting French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.

Economy
Greece Ponders Heating Oil Subsidies, Gas Users Left Out
Society
Greek Students Protest Deployment of Campus Cops Security

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Canada Police Hunt Remaining Suspect in Stabbing Attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings