New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA Now 8.4%, Holding Strong

Politics

FILE- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – The major opposition SYRIZA’s constant attacks on New Democracy ahead of the mid-2023 elections isn’t paying off, with a survey showing the Conservatives having an 8.4 percent lead.

That’s up from 8 percent over another poll taken only a week earlier this one done by the firm Metron Analysis for Mega TV and indicating that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ popularity has grown despite a spyware scandal.

New Democracy had a 29-20.6 percent edge in the findings, showing the party maintaining the same approximate gap for months, before and after Mitsotakis said he wouldn’t call snap elections.

In third is the rising Socialist PASOK-KINAL center-left group which 12.2 percent, followed by the sliding KKE Communists at 5.1 percent, the ultra-nationalist Greek Solution at 4.8 percent and last-place radical leftist MeRA25 at 3.4 percent, just above the 3 percent needed to get into Parliament.

Some 10.1 percent of voters haven’t made up their mind who they support in the elections and 4.4 percent said they won’t vote, not caring who wins or loses in any case despite the importance.