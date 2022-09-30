x

September 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA Now 8.4%, Holding Strong

September 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Politics
FILE- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – The major opposition SYRIZA’s constant attacks on New Democracy ahead of the mid-2023 elections isn’t paying off, with a survey showing the Conservatives having an 8.4 percent lead.

That’s up from 8 percent over another poll taken only a week earlier this one done by the firm Metron Analysis for Mega TV and indicating that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ popularity has grown despite a spyware scandal.

New Democracy had a 29-20.6 percent edge in the findings, showing the party maintaining the same approximate gap for months, before and after Mitsotakis said he wouldn’t call snap elections.

In third is the rising Socialist PASOK-KINAL center-left group which 12.2 percent, followed by the sliding KKE Communists at 5.1 percent, the ultra-nationalist Greek Solution at 4.8 percent and last-place radical leftist MeRA25 at 3.4 percent, just above the 3 percent needed to get into Parliament.

Some 10.1 percent of voters haven’t made up their mind who they support in the elections and 4.4 percent said they won’t vote, not caring who wins or loses in any case despite the importance.

 

RELATED

Economy
Inflation Hits Record 10% in 19 EU Countries Using Euro

FRANKFURT, Germany — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a looming winter recession for one of the globe's major economies as higher prices undermine consumers' spending power.

Economy
“Big Impact”: UK Economic Chaos, Pound Plunge Hit Businesses
Politics
Greek Culture Min meets With UNESCO Director Azoulay

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings