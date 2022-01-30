ND’s MP Giannakou at Airforce General Hospital’s ICU

Culture
Historian Mark Mazower Granted Honorary Greek Citizenship
ATHENS – Historian Mark Mazower was granted honorary Greek citizenship on January 28, in a special ceremony at the Ministry of the Interior, in the presence of Minister of the Interior Makis Voridis.
Associations
The Hellenic Initiative Shares Update on Its Efforts in Greece
ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) shared an update on its efforts in Greece, as THI Executive Director Peter Poulos noted via email, “2021 was a year of great accomplishments.
Church
Protopresbyter Vasileios Tsourlis Appointed New Presiding Priest at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria
BOSTON – Protopresbyter Vasileios Tsourlis, has been serving as the Dean of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Charlotte, North Carolina and Vicar of the NE Conference at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta, was appointed presiding priest of St.