x

December 15, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Science

NASA Craft ‘Touches’ Sun for 1st Time, Dives Into Atmosphere

December 15, 2021
By Associated Press
Space Touch the Sun
FILE - This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL — A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.

Scientists announced the news Tuesday during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union.

The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the sun. Scientists said it took a few months to get the data back and then several more months to confirm.

“Fascinatingly exciting,” said project scientist Nour Raouafi of Johns Hopkins University.

Launched in 2018, Parker was 8 million miles (13 million kilometers) from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged, uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind. The spacecraft dipped in and out of the corona at least three times, each a smooth transition, according to scientists.

“The first and most dramatic time we were below for about five hours … Now you might think five hours, that doesn’t sound big,” the University of Michigan’s Justin Kasper told reporters. But he noted that Parker was moving so fast it covered a vast distance during that time, tearing along at more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) per second.

The corona appeared dustier than expected, according to Raouafi. Future coronal excursions will help scientist better understand the origin of the solar wind, he said, and how it is heated and accelerated out into space. Because the sun lacks a solid surface, the corona is where the action is; exploring this magnetically intense region up close can help scientists better understand solar outbursts that can interfere with life here on Earth.

Preliminary data suggest Parker also dipped into the corona during its ninth close approach in August, but scientists said more analyses are needed. It made its 10th close approach last month.

Parker will keep drawing ever closer to the sun and diving deeper into the corona until its grand finale orbit in 2025.

The latest findings were also published by the American Physical Society.

RELATED

Health
EU Regulators: J&J Vaccine Booster OK to Give after 2 Months

THE HAGUE — The European Union drugs regulator said Wednesday that people 18 and older can receive a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their initial shot of the one-dose vaccine.

Science
NASA: Webb Telescope Launch Delayed by Communication Problem
Science
Pfizer Confirms COVID Pill’s Results, Potency Versus Omicron

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – A year of sexual scandals in Greece now has seen a co-host of a popular TV satire show, Radio Arvyla, fired on the spot after he was accused of posting explicit images of an ex-partner on porn sites in apparent revenge, although the motive wasn't given.

Politics

NEW YORK – At a recent meeting of its Executive Committee, the Conservative Party of Richmond County has unanimously endorsed the re-election campaigns of both Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis and State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, each of whom represents districts that include portions of both Staten Island and Brooklyn.

General News

DETROIT, MI – Athina T Siringas, who worked 20 years in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, died December 10, after a long battle with ovarian cancer, The Detroit News (TDN) reported.

General News

Obituaries

Video

“Zola,” A24 Lead Indie Spirit Award Nominations

The Film Independent Spirit Awards, Hollywood's leading indie film honors, stayed true to its name this year, bestowing a leading seven nominations to Janicza Bravo's wild road trip saga "Zola," including best feature, best director and best female lead for Taylour Paige.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings