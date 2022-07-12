x

More Than 100,000 Israeli Tourists Visited Greece in June

July 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 file photo, people enjoy the popular beach of Navagio, or Shipwreck Beach, on the western island of Zakynthos, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ATHENS – At least 100,000 Israeli tourists visited Greece in the month of June, the Embassy of Israel in Athens posted on Facebook on Monday.

The embassy highlighted the fact that due to high demand, the number of flights from Israel to Greece and constantly increasing.

It also reminded readers of the several flights currently reaching Greek destinations: 4 daily flights to Athens and Rhodes, 1 daily flight to Heraklion, 3 weekly flights to Corfu, Thessaloniki and Chania, 2 weekly flights to Zakynthos, Karpathos, Mykonos and Kos, and one flight per week to Preveza, Lefkada and Kalamata.

“A warm summer in the friendship between our two countries,” the embassy pointed out.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

The 6th Annual Venture Opens THI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Athens

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) Venture Fair, an American-style ‘pitch event’ that brings together some of Greece’s most dynamic startups and interested international and local investors, was back live in Athens at the Grande Bretagne hotel on July 11.

