More Than 100,000 Israeli Tourists Visited Greece in June

Travel

ATHENS – At least 100,000 Israeli tourists visited Greece in the month of June, the Embassy of Israel in Athens posted on Facebook on Monday.

The embassy highlighted the fact that due to high demand, the number of flights from Israel to Greece and constantly increasing.

It also reminded readers of the several flights currently reaching Greek destinations: 4 daily flights to Athens and Rhodes, 1 daily flight to Heraklion, 3 weekly flights to Corfu, Thessaloniki and Chania, 2 weekly flights to Zakynthos, Karpathos, Mykonos and Kos, and one flight per week to Preveza, Lefkada and Kalamata.

“A warm summer in the friendship between our two countries,” the embassy pointed out.