More Amore’: Top Italian Honeymoon Destinations for 2023

Tourism

In this picture taken on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, a view of the Canal Grande (Grand Canal) in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

With American trips abroad set to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023, it’s time to revisit some of our favorite destinations.

Amid the travel surge, travel advisors expect the romance segment to expand further. According to travel company Squaremouth – Italy – a classic honeymoon destination – was among the top five destinations Americans booked for in Q4 2022. With the raving popularity of White Lotus Season 2 (set in an iconic Sicilian hotel), Italian destinations are back in the cultural limelight.

This post will review top romantic destinations from several distinct regions of the country, with well-reviewed couples’ accommodation options.

Amalfi Coast

Around an hour’s drive south of Naples, nestled in the heart of the Amalfi coast, is the wondrous seaside village of Positano. Soaked in the splendor of the Mediterranean sun, Positano’s pastel-colored clifftop terrace houses radiate beside the turquoise blue of the Tyrrhenian Sea below, creating unforgettable vistas that have inspired visitors for generations.

Back in 1953, John Steinbeck wrote Positano “bites deep,” describing it as “a dream place that isn’t quite real when you are there and becomes beckoningly real after you have gone.”

The surrounding Amalfi area, home to the eponymous lemons (and, hence, limoncello), is a delight to explore during the day, especially in a roofless vintage mini Fiat 500 Cabrio!

It is the perfect place to simply relax at the beach club with a book and lap up the glorious atmosphere and embrace the delight of doing nothing in particular, or as Italians say, “Dolce far niente.”

For a taste of farm-to-food cooking, head to the Lo Scoglio, a renowned restaurant built on a pier above the sea.

Yet, be warned, these Amalfi beaches are packed in the height of summer, and those winding roads can become congested. Those wanting to avoid the crowds are advised to wait for fall. In September and October, the weather is still warm, and the water is still inviting, making it a comfortable time to visit, while in November, temperatures are cooler still.

For accommodation, consider the Albergo Miramare. This is a more affordable yet subdued option than the grandeur of the storied Le Sirenuse or other famed five-star hotels. Perched high on a clifftop on the quieter west side of Pintosa, the bougainvillea-adorned balconies of this hotel offer an alternative viewpoint of the area.

In some bathrooms, the ‘look out bathtubs’ jut up against ceiling-to-floor windows overlooking the scenery below. Prosecco bubbly in the bubble bath, no?

Sicily

With active volcanoes, gorgeous white sand beaches, and ancient Greek-inspired architecture, Sicily is the epitome of dramatic Mediterranean honeymoon destinations.

After taking in the sights on the main island, escape the bustle and head to Panarea, a small outlying island and secret getaway frequented by the jet set. Located between Sicily and the Italian peninsula, Panarea is an ideal springboard to explore the gorgeous Aeolian islands by boat.

For accommodation, try Hotel Lisca Bianca. Conveniently perched above the entrance port to the island, this boutique hotel is center stage for Panarea action, surrounded by picturesque gardens with local flora.

Lisca Bianca features open breezy terraces from which you can take in the breathtaking views as the hyper-active volcano on Stromboli island -the “lighthouse of the Mediterranean” – glows offshore. Fancy lounging on the terrace and soaking up the sun in Italy’s Santorini? This is the honeymoon destination for you.

Emilia-Romagna

Just northwest of the well-trodden hills of Tuscany lies the lesser-known region of Emilia-Romagna. As Italy’s answer to Provence, it is a gourmand’s haven, with 40 EU-certified PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) products.

Most famous among them are Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, traditional balsamic vinegar in Modena, and Prosciutto di Parma dry-cured ham. The regional capital, Bologna, is Italy’s oldest, hippest university town and is home to many pasta classics, including tortellini and bolognese.

For this region, escape into the hinterland with a weekend stay at the Borgo Conde Wine Resort. Here, you can take in a candlelit dinner, go for a horse ride and taste the local vintage reserve. If the wine’s going to your head, you can let your body have a taste too.

Several spas in the region offer ” vinotherapy ” by bathing in a wine-based liquid and letting your body soak up its therapeutic benefits, including improving skin hydration, reducing stress and tension, and nourishing the skin with antioxidants.

Venice

The floating city is an eternally fascinating wonder and a time portal to a world lost in time. From the shimmering iridescence of the light play on the water to the gentle swash of the gondola’s oar, Venice is an ethereal sensory feast that stirs the passions like no other.

Take in the ornate rococo motifs of the Doje’s palace or one of the many churches and various classic forms of architecture, or venture deeper into the outlying lagoon to discover the ancient town of Torcello or the glassblowers of Murano.

For a room with a view, try the Locanda Vivaldi. Situated in Castello, it may be in the “Goldilocks zone” for proximity – a short stroll to San Marco’s Piazza without being right in the middle of all the tourist action in the center of town.

Revel in the majestic vistas of the Grand Canal and spot the iconic dome of San Marco’s basilica peeping up from the city’s rooftops. The hotel’s rooftop bar is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast or an aperitif and take in the breathtaking scenery.

With so many destinations up and down the peninsula, honeymooners can be spoilt for choice. It can be overwhelming, so when in doubt, take out the map, close your eyes, and point – Italy won’t disappoint! Steeped in history and oozing in style, so much awaits couples who go the extra mile and make special memories there together in 2023.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.