December 15, 2022

Mitsotakis: We Are Close to Being Able to Impose a Cap on the Price of Natural Gas (Video)

December 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis upon his arrival at the European leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

BRUSSELS – We are close to being able to impose a cap on the price of natural gas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, among other things, upon his arrival at the European leaders’ summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The government, he said, will in any case continue to support vulnerable households. He noted that 900 million euros will be allocated from the state budget to support low incomes in December.

BRUSSELS - We are close to being able to impose a cap on the price of natural gas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, among other things, upon his arrival at the European leaders' summit in Brussels on Thursday.

