x

September 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: The Treaty of Lausanne Will Not Be Revised

September 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[355307] ΕΓΚΑΙΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΕΤΕΙΑΚΗΣ ΕΚΘΕΣΗΣ
PM Kiriakos Mitsotakis was speaking at the opening of an event dedicated to Asia Minor at the Benaki Museum late on Wednesday. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a clear message to Turkey that the Treaty of Lausanne will not be revised and that “the one century of the validity of the Treaty will be succeeded by many more.”

Mitsotakis was speaking at the opening of an event dedicated to Asia Minor at the Benaki Museum late on Wednesday.

The prime minister praised the contribution of the ethnic Greek refugees from Asia Minor and Pontus to the rise of Greece at that time, he underlined that every great setback can be followed by a greater national success, and that, today, the “Great Idea” is not associated with geographical gains but with building “the strong and self-sufficient homeland of our future. The one that does not forget because, precisely, it wants to move forward.”

The prime minister referred to the efforts of the Greek state and Eleftherios Venizelos, who managed to successfully deal with the problem of the resettlement of millions of refugees, and referring to the Lausanne Treaty and Turkey’s efforts to revise it, he stressed:

“Since then, the Treaty of Lausanne has governed our coexistence with our neighbours. And this, despite the fact that Turkey has violated it by uprooting the Greek element of Constantinople [Istanbul], Imbros and Tenedos. But it is still undermining its clear regulations, challenging our sovereign rights. The other side of the Aegean should realise, however, that the nearly one century of validity of this Treaty will be succeeded by many more. This is what History and Geography, legitimacy and international stability require. Greece guarantees and will guarantee its observance, with the shield of diplomacy and its alliances, but also with the deterrent spear of the Armed Forces. Above all, however, with its uninterrupted march towards progress. Because the real confrontation each country faces is with its past and its future.”

 

RELATED

Politics
Turks Think Erdogan’s Greece War Threats Just Election Strategy

ΑΝΚΑRΑ - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be huffing and puffing and threatening to blow Greece down with threats of war and intimidation, but most Greeks think it’s just a campaign ruse as he faces 2023 elections.

Politics
Greek Spyware Probe Testimony Fingers SYRIZA Ex-Minister
Politics
Mitsotakis in New York for UN, Will Also Connect with Greek-American Community

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Officials Probing Whether Northeastern Explosion Was Staged

BOSTON — Federal officials are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings