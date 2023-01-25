x

January 25, 2023

Mitsotakis: Northern Road Axis of Crete the Best Response to ‘Toxicity’ Cultivated by SYRIZA

January 25, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ ΚΡΗΤΗΣ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the construction site for the Northern Road Axis of Crete in the Neapolis-Agios Nikolaos section on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

HERAKLEION – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday visited the construction site for the Northern Road Axis of Crete in the Neapolis-Agios Nikolaos section, a project with a total length of 22 kilometres, starting his two-day visit to the island and more specifically to the Regional Unit of Heraklion.

Referring to the major development project for Crete, Mitsotakis said that it was a “life-giving project” that had been “clinically dead” when the government took over, but one it had believed in and managed to unblock so that “it is essentially starting today.”

Talking about the government’s intentions regarding the new road, Mitsotakis clarified that “today we can say with absolute certainty that the project will be implemented, it is a life-giving project for Crete and a road safety project, so that we mourn fewer lives on the asphalt. It is a project that signals the bright future that our island has”.

“I believe that this construction site is the best response that our government can give to the toxicity that the main opposition is once more trying to cultivate,” he added.

“When you have nothing to say to the citizens about how you envisage the future, nor can you even defend your past because it brings back extremely painful memories, then you end up doing the only thing you know to do: to divide, polarise and try to drag the country’s political life through the mud. We will not follow this path,” Mitsotakis underlined.

The prime minister’s next stop will be the construction site of the new international airport in Kasteli.

